BJP claims it was forced to relocate over 3,000 panchayat members in West Bengal due to 'threats' from TMC

Politics PTI May 25, 2018 18:17:12 IST

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday claimed that it has been forced to relocate its over 3,000 panchayat members, who won in the recent local polls in West Bengal, due to "threats" from the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Representational image. Reuters

The BJP's general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is the party's state in-charge, alleged that TMC workers supported by local police have been threatening its elected members with dire consequences if they do not either join their party or resign.

"We have been forced to remove about 3,000 of our 6,000 members to different locations due to harassment from the TMC leaders," he said.

Vijayvargiya said his party has taken close to 1,000 panchayat members to neighbouring Jharkhand for safety.

He said these members will return to their villages only after their tenure begins after one-and-a-half months.

Attacking state chief minister Mamata Banerjee, he said she is projecting herself as a champion of democratic values, but her conduct has been far from it with over 60 murders and 1,500 injured in the elections.

"Talk of democracy does not behove her," he said.


