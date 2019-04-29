BJP candidate Sunny Deol visits the Golden Temple ahead of filing nomination from Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency

Chandigarh: Actor and BJP candidate Sunny Deol on Monday paid obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar ahead of filling his nomination papers from the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat.

Sporting a navy blue turban and wearing a blue shirt, the 62-year-old offered prayers at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple.

He also offered prayers at the Durgiana Temple.

Later, he left for Gurdaspur where he will be filling his nomination papers. The BJP has fielded Sunny Deol, a Jat Sikh, from Gurdaspur constituency. Deol is pitted against sitting MP and Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar, AAP's Peter Masih and PDA's Lal Chand in electoral fight from Gurdaspur seat.

After filling his nomination papers, Deol will be addressing a rally at PDA ground in Gurdaspur. Senior leadership of the BJP and the SAD will also be present in the rally.

After the rally, he will leave for Mumbai for casting his vote.

Currently, the Gurdaspur constituency is represented by Congress MP Sunil Jakhar, who won the seat in the 2017 bypoll, which was necessitated after the death of Vinod Khanna in April that year.

The Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat had been represented by late actor Vinod Khanna for four-times – 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014. Jakhar had defeated BJP candidate Swaran Salaria by a whopping margin of 1,93,219.

