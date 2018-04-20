Jharkhand municipal election 2018 results LIVE updates: BJP candidate Asha Larka, who was the outgoing mayor in Ranchi, emerged as the winner in the city's municipal polls. AJSU's Raj Kumar Mehta has bagged the post of chairman of Domchanch Nagar Panchayat, while BJP candidate Vinod Srivastava has bagged the mayor post of Adityapur Municipal Corporation.
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is leading for the mayoral post in Ranchi. The BJP has won the mayor and deputy mayor posts in Hazaribagh Municipal Corporation, while it has been trailing for the mayor post in Ranchi. According to reports, several Congress supporters are protesting to demand recounting of votes in Chirkunda nagar parishad polls in Dhanbad.
The results of the Jharkhand Municipal Elections 2018 will be declared on Friday. The counting of votes for the seven municipal bodies and 31 Nagar Parishads began at 8 am and the results are set to be out by afternoon.
A total of 52.23 percent voting was recorded on Monday for seven municipal bodies and 31 Nagar Parishads in Jharkhand, an election official said.
Jharkhand state election commissioner NN Pandey said the polling was by and large peaceful and was held between 7 am and 5 pm amid tight security.
At a few places, there were reports of malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines.
The voting percentage for the Ranchi Municipal Corporation was 49.3 percent, compared to only 34.13 percent last time.
The higher turnout of voters was due to the fact that elections were held on party lines for the first time in the state.
The Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and others have fielded candidates for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor.
Updated Date: Apr 20, 2018 15:41 PM
IANS
15:14 (IST)
Asha Lakra eyes improving Ranchi in her new term as mayor
After her victory, BJP's Asha Lakra said that improving Ranchi would be a priority in her new term as the mayor. "The work that was not done during the previous tenure, they will be completed," News18 Hindi quoted her as saying.
14:51 (IST)
BJP wins Ranchi mayor's post
BJP candidate Asha Larka, who was the outgoing mayor, emerged as the winner with a margin of over one lakh votes, reports Zee News.
14:34 (IST)
BJP has won 4 out of 5 mayoral seats
BJP has won 4 out of 5 mayoral seats in the Jharkhand municipal election. BJP is leading in eight of the 18 seats in nagar parishads polls, reports The Indian Express.
14:01 (IST)
BJP bags mayor's post at Adityapur Municipal Corporation
BJP candidate Vinod Srivastava has bagged the mayor post of Adityapur Municipal Corporation, reports Financial Express.
13:57 (IST)
BJP victories on the rise in Jharkhand
BJP's Partho Dutta's won the deputy chairman post at Rajmahal nagar panchayat BJP's Shyamal Das bagged chairman's seat in Barharwah nagar panchayat of Sahebganj.
BJP's Meenakshi Patnaik won the post of Sarayakela Nagar Panchayat chairman, while the party's Arjun Pahan won the post of chairman of Chinti nagar panchayat.
BJP's Shyamal Das bagged chairman's seat in Barharwah nagar panchayat of Sahebganj.
13:50 (IST)
AJSU's Raj Kumar Mehta wins chairman post of Domchanch Nagar Panchayat
AJSU's Raj Kumar Mehta has bagged the post of chairman of Domchanch Nagar Panchayat. BJP's Sandhya Rani Sardar won the Chakulia Nagar Panchayat chairman's post, reports News18 Hindi.
13:42 (IST)
BJP maintains lead on deputy mayor post in Ranchi Municipal Corporation
After six rounds of counting, BJP candidate Sanjeev Vijayavarfiya is leading by over 26,000 votes on deputy mayor post in Ranchi Municipal Corporation, reports Zee News.
13:27 (IST)
All eyes on Ranchi municipal polls
After the fourth round of counting, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Varsha Ghadi is leading for the mayoral post. BJP's Sanjeev Vijayvargiya is, however, leading for the deputy mayor post.
13:24 (IST)
BJP wins chairman, deputy chairman posts in Jamtara nagar panchayat
The BJP candidates, Reena Kumari and Chandicharan, won the elections for chairman, deputy chairman posts in Jamtara nagar panchayat. Meanwhile, BJP candidate Lokesh Kushwaha wins deputy chairman's post in Sahebganj's Barharwah nagar panchayat, reports News18 Hindi.
13:16 (IST)
Congress bags deputy chairman post at Phusro nagar parishad; RJD wins deputy chairman post at Koderma-Domchanch nagar panchayat - Financial Express
12:21 (IST)
BJP wins mayor, deputy mayor posts in Hazaribagh Municipal Corporation, reports Financial Express
12:12 (IST)
BJP's Pinky Kesari bags chairman post at Garhwa City Council; Independent candidate Lata Devi wins deputy chairman post at Nagar Utari nagar panchayat - News18 Hindi
11:41 (IST)
Counting of votes began after a delay of 30 minutes in Palamu district
Image courtesy: News18 Hindi
11:37 (IST)
JMM leading for Ranchi mayor post
A Jharkhand Mukti Morcha candidate is leading for the post of Ranchi mayor, which was held by BJP.
11:34 (IST)
BJP candidate Kamal Gupta wins chairman post in Mihijam Nagar Parishad, Congress' Shanti Devi bags deputy chairman’s post, reports Financial Express
11:14 (IST)
Congress supporters protest in Dhanbad
According to reports, several Congress supporters are protesting to demand recounting of votes in Chirkunda nagar parishad in Dhanbad. BJP candidate has already won the chairman’s post.
11:10 (IST)
JMM candidate Doma Minj wins Deputy Chairman seat in Chaibasa nagar parishad by 179 votes, reports News18 Hindi
11:02 (IST)
Candidates from BJP, Congress, JMM, AJSU in fray for posts of Ranchi mayor and deputy mayor
All the key parties in the area, including BJP, Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), have fielded their candidates for the post of Ranchi mayor and deputy mayor.
Outgoing Ranchi mayor Asha Lakra and deputy mayor Sanjiv Vijaybargia are contesting on BJP tickets.
IANS
10:36 (IST)
Counting underway in Jharkhand municipal election polls
The counting of votes for the seven municipal bodies and 31 nagar parishads began at 8 am and the results are set to be out by afternoon.
10:34 (IST)
BJP's Sampa Saha wins Chairman position in Pakur, reports Zee News
10:31 (IST)
Polls being held on party basis for Ranchi mayor, deputy mayor for the first time
It is the first time that the elections for the post of the mayor and deputy mayor are taking place on a party basis in Ranchi. All the key parties in the area have fielded their candidates for the two posts.