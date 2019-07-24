BJP cancels legislative party meeting in Bengaluru, says 'in no hurry' to form govt in Karnataka

Preferring a gentle pace to prevent any last-minute hiccup to form a government in Karnataka, the BJP legislative party meeting, which was scheduled at 11 am in Bengaluru on Wednesday, was cancelled as the party chose to tread cautiously.

According to News18, senior BJP leaders at the central level said that they were in no hurry and have a number of things to finish before forming the government. "BS Yeddyurappa is the clear choice for being elected as the next chief minister of Karnataka," it said quoting a BJP source.

The BJP legislature party was expected to meet on Wednesday to select state president BS Yeddyurappa as the next chief minister. It is expected that he is to be elected without any hurdles. "He may take oath as CM on Thursday, or Friday, and will expand his ministry after winning the floor test," a source told India Today.

With 20 of its MLAs defying party whips, the 14-month-old Congress JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka fell on Tuesday after its defeat on the floor of the Assembly forcing Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to resign.

Immediately after the defeat, Kumaraswamy rushed to Governor Vajubhai Vala and submitted his resignation, which was accepted by the governor.

With inputs from agencies