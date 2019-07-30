BJP bringing law on triple talaq for empowerment of Muslim women, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: The BJP government is bringing the law on triple talaq for the social, financial and constitutional empowerment of Muslim women in the country, said Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

"Our government is working towards inclusive development of all. We are bringing the triple talaq law for the social, financial and constitutional empowerment of Muslim women in the country", Naqvi said.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduced the triple talaq bill in the Rajya Sabha on 30 July. "People are asking, why is there a need for this law when it is already illegal. Murder, theft and other crimes are also illegal, but we need laws to deter people from committing these offences", Naqvi said.

The Union Minister also argued for bringing the same laws for everyone in the country and urged opposition parties to extend their support. "The Britishers brought the personal law to divide and rule India and the Congress government continued with those laws. There is no Hindu personal law in the country and we call our country a secular nation", he added.

"This issue is being discussed in the house after 33 years", Naqvi said urging the opposition parties to extend their support to pass the bill in the Upper House of the Parliament adding, "it is time to correct your mistakes".