BJP announces second list of 36 candidates for Lok Sabha election; Sambit Patra to contest from Odisha's Puri

The BJP has released its second list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls containing 36 names, which included 23 nominees for Andhra Pradesh where polling will be held in the first phase on 11 April.

The list announced late on Friday night also contained names of six candidates for Maharashtra and five for Odisha. Also, one candidate each for Assam and Meghalaya has been announced in the list. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra will contest the general election from Puri parliamentary constituency in Odisha.

The BJP central election committee met on Friday to finalise the party's candidates in several states for the Lok Sabha elections with its top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, taking part in the meeting. The states, where the party's nominees for the polls were discussed, included Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat and Goa.

The party has decided to renominate Union minister Shripad Yesso Naik from North Goa parliamentary constituency, a senior party leader said.

On Thursday, the ruling party released its first list of 184 candidates, which included Modi and several other senior BJP leaders. BJP president Amit Shah replaced party stalwart LK Advani for the Gandhinagar constituency.

