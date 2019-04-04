BJP announces 11 candidates for Odisha Assembly elections, scheduled to be held simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi: The BJP Monday announced the names of three more Lok Sabha candidates from Odisha.

With this, the party has announced the names of 374 candidates.

The party has also released the names of 11 more candidates for the Odisha state assembly polls, which will be held in four phases starting from 11 April and ending on 29 April.

The BJP has so far announced candidates for all the Lok Sabha seats which will go to polls in the first four phases of the seven-phased election.

The general elections and Assembly polls will begin from 11 April and continue till 19 May. The counting of votes will be held on 23 May.

The BJP had earlier nominated Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow. Party chief Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, where L K Advani is the sitting MP.

Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats.

