BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal will support NDA nominee Harivansh Narayan Singh in Rajya Sabha deputy chairman election

New Delhi: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday said it would support any candidate put up by the NDA for the election to the post of deputy chairman Rajya Sabha. The election will be held on 9 August. SAD chief Sukbhir Singh Badal said there is no question of abstaining or not supporting the NDA's official candidate for the post.

Badal said this after a meeting with BJP chief Amit Shah on Tuesday night at Shah's residence. "The Akali Dal is standing rock solid with the BJP. It would support any candidate the NDA fields for the post," he said.

When asked if there was any move to abstain from voting, as reported by a section of the media, Badal said, "There is no question of abstaining."