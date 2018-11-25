BJP accuses Congress of having 'feudalistic mindset' after Raj Babbar's comments on Narendra Modi's mother

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said that the Congress' remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother showed nothing but the party's "feudalistic mindset."

Addressing a press conference in Bhopal, BJP vice-president Prabhat Jha said the Congress was so perturbed by the persona of the prime minister that they had to resort to attacking his mother.

"The prime minister represents 130 crore Indians. How can the Congress attack his mother like that? Not only that, the way they attacked his mother is condemnable. They should not forget the fact that Modi Ji's mother is 96 years old," he said.

Jha further added, "Is Narendra Modi not the prime minister of the Opposition too? This is nothing but a feudalistic mindset. The BJP never believes in personally attacking either Jawaharlal Nehru or any other Congress leaders. The voters will respond to such filthy attack by voting in favour of us."

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, speaking on the occasion, said the party will take up the matter with the Election Commission. "Winning and losing an election is part and parcel of politics. We can never assure anyone on what is going to happen in the ensuing five Assembly elections. But, then, again, why attack someone's mother? Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother is a motherly figure to all of us," he said.

On Thursday, Congress leader Raj Babbar had stoked a controversy after he compared the devaluation of the Indian rupee to Modi's 96-year-old mother. "Narendra Modi used to attack the then UPA government by saying the value of rupee neared to the age of then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. What about now? It is inching closer to his mother's age," Babbar had said during a rally in Madhya Pradesh.