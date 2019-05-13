BJP accuses Congress leader DK Shivakumar of distributing cash to voters, writes to Karnataka CEO

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has written a letter to the Karnatala Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Monday accusing Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar of distributing cash to voters, leaders and administrative staff.

"This is to bring to your kind notice that DK Shivakumar, who has camped at Kundgola has been distributing cash to voters and the leaders. He is presently staying in Hotel Cotton County opposite to Airport Hubli and at Hotel Dennison and thereby he has been distributing cash to the community leaders and other local influential persons to distribute the same to the voters," the letter reads.

The letter further expresses that this action by Shivakumar, who is a Congress stalwart, will have an impact on the result of the elections as even the officials are under his influence.

"He has been influencing the officials including police to work for Congress party. Since DKS is a sitting minister, the officials are also supporting the distribution of cash. Hence, we request you to have a strong vigil against DK Shivakumar and take action and oblige," it reads.

Polling in Karnataka was held on 18 and 23 April in the second and third phase of the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will begin on 23 May.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.