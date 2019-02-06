You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

BJD MP Ladu Kishore Swain dies at 71 in Bhubaneswar; Naveen Patnaik says parliamentarian's loss is profound

Politics Asian News International Feb 06, 2019 10:01:22 IST

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP from Aska, Ladu Kishore Swain passed away at the age of 71 on Tuesday night. He was admitted to Apollo hospital in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday due to kidney-related ailments.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik paid homage to Swain on Twitter and wrote, "Shocked to hear the demise of Ladu Kishore Swain, MP, Aska. Convey my deep condolences to the bereaved family. Swain was an able parliamentarian as well as a distinguished member of state legislature. His loss is profound. May his soul rest in peace."

He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Aska parliamentary constituency in 2014 as a BJD candidate. Swain garnered over five lakh votes and won with a majority of over three lakh votes.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Feb 06, 2019 10:01:22 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories




Cricket Scores