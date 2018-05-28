You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

BJD MP Jay Panda quits party with 'deep anguish and sorrow'; accuses members of derailing 'original philosphy'

Politics FP Staff May 28, 2018 13:41:04 IST

Biju Janta Dal (BJD) MP Baijayant Jay Panda has resigned from his party on Monday. In a letter addressed to party chief and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, Panda has written that it is with "deep anguish, hurt and sorrow" that he has decided to formally part his ways from the political party which was formed by Patnaik in 1997.

According to several media reports, he had been at loggerheads with Patnaik of late and was suspended from the party in January 2018 for anti-party activities.

Citing one of the recent instances of feeling party's hostility, Panda has mentioned that he was "heartbroken" to learn that several of his party members were "restrained" from attending his father's last rites, who had passed away earlier in May.

He further writes that "the BJD does not want me anymore, and in fact wants me out, is now irrefutably clear" and therefore he has taken this decision to step down in the interest of his self-respect.

The Member of Parliament from Kendrapara has also alleged mental and physical harassment. In his letter, Panda has accused some BJD members of "physically assaulting" him and attacking him with verbal threats and false accusations.

Panda had earlier been involved in a criminal case that was filed against him on charges of submitting a false affidavit for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, according to a Times of India report.


Updated Date: May 28, 2018 13:41 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores