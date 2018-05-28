BJD MP Jay Panda quits party with 'deep anguish and sorrow'; accuses members of derailing 'original philosphy'

Biju Janta Dal (BJD) MP Baijayant Jay Panda has resigned from his party on Monday. In a letter addressed to party chief and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, Panda has written that it is with "deep anguish, hurt and sorrow" that he has decided to formally part his ways from the political party which was formed by Patnaik in 1997.

According to several media reports, he had been at loggerheads with Patnaik of late and was suspended from the party in January 2018 for anti-party activities.

Citing one of the recent instances of feeling party's hostility, Panda has mentioned that he was "heartbroken" to learn that several of his party members were "restrained" from attending his father's last rites, who had passed away earlier in May.

He further writes that "the BJD does not want me anymore, and in fact wants me out, is now irrefutably clear" and therefore he has taken this decision to step down in the interest of his self-respect.

With "deep anguish, hurt and sorrow" @PandaJay quits BJD, will separately formally write to Hon' Speaker to resign from the Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/eR24xbDGS3 — Office of Jay Panda (@mp_office) May 28, 2018

The Member of Parliament from Kendrapara has also alleged mental and physical harassment. In his letter, Panda has accused some BJD members of "physically assaulting" him and attacking him with verbal threats and false accusations.

Panda had earlier been involved in a criminal case that was filed against him on charges of submitting a false affidavit for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, according to a Times of India report.