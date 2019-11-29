Bishrampur Assembly Elections 2019: BJP's Ram Chandra Chandravanshi seeks second consecutive term

Bishrampur Assembly Elections 2019 | Close to Medininagar in Palamu district, Bishrampur block is also an Assembly constituency. Part of the Maoist-affected Palamu district, Bishrampur falls under the Palamu (SC) Lok Sabha constituency.

The Assembly constituency covers areas under Bishrampur police station in Palamu Sadar sub-division and Majhiaon police station in Garhwa sub-division. The constituency is part of the Palamu division.

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will go to polls in five phases between 30 November and 20 December and the counting of votes will take place on 23 December. Bishrampur votes in the first phase on 30 November. The present term of the Jharkhand Assembly which began on 6 January 2015 ends on 5 January 2020.

Following is a brief description of Bishrampur Assembly seat:

Constituency number:

Total electors: 3,08,622

Female electors: 1,42,149

Male electors: 1,66,473

Third gender electors: 0

Reserved:

Delimited:

Key candidates in Bishrampur Assembly Elections 2019: Among the key candidates who will contest from the Bishrampur Assembly seat are Ram Chandra Chandravanshi from the BJP, Chandrashekhar Dubey of the Congress and Ashrafi Chandrawanshi from the All India Majlis-Ittehadul-Muslimeen, or AIMIM.

Results in the last three Assembly elections: In 2005, Ram Chandra Chandravanshi of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the election by a margin of 18,612 votes comprising 14.66 percent of the total valid votes. He got 40,658 votes against 22,046 won by Ajay Kumar Dubey of the Congress. However, in 2009 Chandravansi lost to Chandrasekhar Dubey of the Congress. While Dubey got 25,609 votes, Chandravanshi could garner 17,257 only. The winning margin was 8,352 votes which was 6.77 percent of the total valid votes. Chandravansi regained the seat in 2014 as a BJP candidate by getting 37,974 votes. His nearest rival, an Independent candidate Anju Singh, got 24,064 votes.

