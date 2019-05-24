Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Birbhum Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Staff May 24, 2019 15:52:40 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
AITC WON Satabdi Roy 654,077 Votes 45% Votes
BJP Dudh Kumar Mondal 565,153 Votes 39% Votes
CPI(M) Karim Rezaul 96,763 Votes 7% Votes
INC Imam Hossain 75,546 Votes 5% Votes
RVJP Ahamed Faruk 15,171 Votes 1% Votes
NOTA Nota 12,318 Votes 1% Votes
BSP Prabir Mukhopadhyay 9,467 Votes 1% Votes
BNJD Md. Firoj Ali 9,400 Votes 1% Votes
SUCI Ayesha Khatun 6,000 Votes 0% Votes
IND Chittaranjan Hansda 5,528 Votes 0% Votes

Birbhum Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 42

Total electors: 14,95,108 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,73,457

Female electors: 7,21,651

Assembly Constituencies: Dubrajpur (SC), Suri, Sainthia (SC), Rampurhat, Hansan, Nalhati, Murarai

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes, in 2008. The seat was made open for all candidates.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ram Chandra Dome was a long-serving MP from Birbhum, representing the constituency between 1989 and 2009. Since 2009, Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Satabdi Roy represents the constituency.

Demographics: Bordering JharkhandBirbhum is largely a rural constituency, dominated by Schedule Castes and tribal communities. Among the tribes, the Santhals account for over 80 percent of the tribal population in the district. Scheduled Caste population accounts for a third of the total population.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 15:52:40 IST

