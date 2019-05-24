Birbhum Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Birbhum Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 42

Total electors: 14,95,108 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,73,457

Female electors: 7,21,651

Assembly Constituencies: Dubrajpur (SC), Suri, Sainthia (SC), Rampurhat, Hansan, Nalhati, Murarai

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes, in 2008. The seat was made open for all candidates.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ram Chandra Dome was a long-serving MP from Birbhum, representing the constituency between 1989 and 2009. Since 2009, Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Satabdi Roy represents the constituency.

Demographics: Bordering Jharkhand, Birbhum is largely a rural constituency, dominated by Schedule Castes and tribal communities. Among the tribes, the Santhals account for over 80 percent of the tribal population in the district. Scheduled Caste population accounts for a third of the total population.

