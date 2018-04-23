Birbhum: BJP claims party supporter killed in clashes with TMC during filing of nominations for panchayat polls

Fresh election-related violence was reported in West Bengal on Monday as workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress clashed in Birbhum, media reports said.

The violence took place during filing of nominations for panchayat elections, India Today reported.

According to CNN-News18, the BJP has claimed that one of its supporters has died while several have been injured in the clashes. The party has filed a complaint in this regard.

However, a TMC office-bearer was reported to have said that there had been no intimidatory tactics from the party and its motorcycle rallies, which were alleged to be provocative, were in fact only expressions of celebration.

The Opposition Congress and the BJP have accused the Trinamool Congress of "letting loose a reign of terror" since Sunday morning to prevent their candidates from filing their papers. The Opposition parties alleged that incidents of violence had occurred in Murshidabad, Malda and South 24 Parganas districts.

A senior TMC leader brushed off the allegations as "baseless" and blamed the Opposition for "vitiating peace" in some parts of the state.

The dates for the polls, which were earlier scheduled to be held on 1,3 and 5 May are yet to be announced by the State Election Commission.

The nominations received on Monday would be scrutinised on 25 April. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 28 April 28, an official notification had said.

