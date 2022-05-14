Biplab Deb resigns as Tripura chief minister

The BJP legislative party will meet to pick its new leader

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb submitted his resignation to the governor on Saturday.

The development comes ahead of the Assembly elections, which are slated to be held early next year.

The BJP legislative party will meet in the evening to pick its new leader. Union minister Bhupender Yadav and BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde have been made observers for the BJP's legislature party meet, according to a report by India Today.

Deb went to New Delhi and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday for a confabulation on the party's affairs in the Northeastern state. There have been rumours of infighting within the BJP's state unit.

Deputy chief minister Jishnu Dev Varma, who is related to the erstwhile Tripura royal family, is expected to take charge in the interim, sources said.

Deb became the chief minister of the state after the BJP won the 2018 Tripura polls, ending the 25-year-long rule of the Left Front government.

With input from agencies

