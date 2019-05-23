Bilaspur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Co-presented by


Bilaspur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019

May 23, 2019

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Horilal Anant 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Harish Kumar Mandwa 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Harish Chandra Sahu 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Salik Ram Jogi 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Uttam Das Guroo Gosai 0 Votes 0% Votes
GGP Nand Kishore Raj 0 Votes 0% Votes
APOI Eg. Ramfal Mandrey 0 Votes 0% Votes
BHBP Shambhu Prasad Sharma 0 Votes 0% Votes
BLRP Ramkumar Ghatlahare 0 Votes 0% Votes
BKP Yaman Banjare 0 Votes 0% Votes
SWMP Pooran Lal Chhabariya 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vidya Sahu 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Raju Khatik Urph Lalu 0 Votes 0% Votes
ADVP Sandeep Singh Porte 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Arunkumar Sahu 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSHSP Sandeep Tiwari "Raj" 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Santosh Kaushal 0 Votes 0% Votes
RHSP Siddhram Lahare 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Avishek Ekka 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Engineer Indrasen Mogre 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Arun Sao 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Baldau Prasad Sahu 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Duj Ram Sahu 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Urmila Tiwari 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Atal Shrivastav 0 Votes 0% Votes
Bilaspur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 17,29,229 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,37,724

Male electors: 8,90,891

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Until 2008 Bilaspur was an Assembly segment of Hamirpur constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Kota, Takhatpur, Beltara, Lormi, Bilha, Masturi (SC), Mungeli (SC), Bilaspur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, Dilip Singh Judev won the General Election and became the first MP from this constituency. BJP’s Lakhan Lal Sahu won the 2014 elections.

Demographics: Bilaspur has a population of 19,61,922, and only 31.3 percent live in urban areas. It has a sizeable tribal population as 19.6 percent belong to scheduled tribes. Of the total population, 13.8 percent belong to Scheduled Castes, according to Census 2011. In the last General Election, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s niece Karuna Shukla contested the elections with a Congress ticket from this constituency and lost with a huge margin of over one lakh votes.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 10:37:57 IST

