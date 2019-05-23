Bilaspur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Bilaspur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 17,29,229 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,37,724

Male electors: 8,90,891

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Until 2008 Bilaspur was an Assembly segment of Hamirpur constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Kota, Takhatpur, Beltara, Lormi, Bilha, Masturi (SC), Mungeli (SC), Bilaspur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, Dilip Singh Judev won the General Election and became the first MP from this constituency. BJP’s Lakhan Lal Sahu won the 2014 elections.

Demographics: Bilaspur has a population of 19,61,922, and only 31.3 percent live in urban areas. It has a sizeable tribal population as 19.6 percent belong to scheduled tribes. Of the total population, 13.8 percent belong to Scheduled Castes, according to Census 2011. In the last General Election, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s niece Karuna Shukla contested the elections with a Congress ticket from this constituency and lost with a huge margin of over one lakh votes.

