'Biki' Oberoi checks out but won't leave just yet

The 'Raja of Rooms' anoints his son Vikram his successor.

Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi is an unlikely hospitality tycoon: he isn’t given to going on holidays. “Somehow I can’t imagine myself lying on a beach,” the chairman of the Oberoi Group noted a while ago. “I’m afraid I’d get quite bored.”

Given his punishing work ethic, and his hands-on involvement in his hotel chains operations, ‘Biki’ Oberoi isn’t ready, it would appear, to check out of his chairmanship of India’s third largest hotel chain – and one of the world’s premium business brands - anytime soon. Even so, the man billed as the Raja of Rooms appears to have formally anointed his eldest son, Vikram Oberoi, 47, as his natural successor and is preparing to dissociate himself from day-to-day operations.

In an interview to the Times of India, Biki said: “He (Vikram) is the eldest. He will take over from me.” Vikram, he noted, had been engaged in the hotel chain’s operations, whereas nephew Arjun Oberoi (son of Biki’s elder brother ‘Tikki’) was more involved in planning operations.

The Oberoi Group operates 30-plus hotels and three cruisers in five countries under the luxury Oberoi and five-star Trident brands. Biki took over as chairman of the Rs 900 crore flagship EIH (formerly East India Hotels) in 2002 upon the death of his father, the legendary Mohan Singh Oberoi. M.S. Oberoi started as a billing clerk in a luxury hotel in the Himalayas and built the Oberoi brand, property by luxury property.