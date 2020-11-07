Bihar voting percentage elections 2020 LIVE updates: Estimated voter turnout at 55.22% till 5 pm, likely to rise, says EC

Bihar voting percentage elections 2020 LIVE updates |The voter turnout in phase one was 55.69 percent and it was 55.70 percent in phase two, the poll panel said.

Around 2.35 crore people will cast their vote in the third phase of the Bihar Assembly election today (Saturday, 7 November).

Till 10 am, the voter turnout recorded in the third phase of the Bihar election is 7.69 percent.

Till 11 a.m, Bihar has recorded a 19.62 percent voter turnout till 11 am in the third phase of polling.

The district of Araria has recorded the highest turnout at 24.87 percent, while the district of Vaishali recorded the second-highest turnout at 24.58 percent.

"Presiding Officer Kedar Rai, deployed at voting centre number 190 in Katra, died of a heart attack," National Herald quoted an officer as saying.

As polling got underway for the third and final phase of the Bihar polls on Saturday, reports said that a presiding officer at a poling booth in the Muzaffarpur district had passed away due to a heart attack while on duty.

At 11 am, the voter turnout for the third phase of the Assembly election remained at 13.23 percent, according to the EC app. Meanwhile, all other districts recorded higher turnouts, with Araria at the top.

The maximum 10.67 per cent turnout till 9 am was recorded in the Araria district, and the minimum (5.36 percent) in the Katihar district. The turnout in the first phase till 9 am was 6.74 percent, while in the second phase it was 8.05 percent.

The poll opened at 7 am in these seats spread across 15 districts of north Bihar.

A total of 2.35 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise in the third phase of the election being held in 78 Assembly seats.

The voter turnout in the third phase of the Bihar election at 12 pm is 19.77 percent. This is a rise of over 10 percent from the turnout recorded at 9 am, which was 7.70 percent, according to PTI.

The total turnout in the third phase of the Bihar election is 20.32 percent till 12 pm, according to the Election Commission. District-wise, Darbhanga has performed the best with a turnout of 26.58 percent. Meanwhile, the Samastipur district ranks the lowest with a turnout of 17.51 percent.

Till 1 pm, the third phase of the Bihar election has recorded a voter turnout of 22.74 percent, the EC said.

According to the Election Commission, the polling percentage in the third phase of the Bihar election at 11 am was 19.77 percent, which is higher than the corresponding figures for the first phase (18.48) and the second phase (19.26) of polls.

A polling station in the Begusarai district wore a deserted look as locals decided to boycott the Bihar Assembly elections, alleging lack of development in the area; they also staged a demonstration against the Nitish Kumar government in the state.

The EC data shows that the last voter turnout percentage in the 1 pm hour is 34.82 percent. Stay tuned for the latest figure of the turnout till 2 pm.

The Muzaffarpur district with six constituencies recorded the maximum voter turnout till 2 pm. The EC said that the district had recorded 40.15 percent.

The EC data shows that the voter turnout till 3 pm in the third phase of the election is 42.08 percent. Saharsa district has recorded the highest turnout with 48.98 percent, while Madhubani district is at the lowest with 36.23 percent.

The voter turnout recorded in the third phase of the Bihar Assembly election till 6 pm was 56.59 percent, the Election Commission data showed. The district with the highest turnout is Kishanganj with 62.55 percent, the EC app said.

As per the latest figures available on the Election Commission's voter turnout app, 45.91percent of the electorate for the third phase of the Bihar Assembly elections have exercised their franchise, up from 42.08 percent at 3 pm.

As per the 4 pm report on the voter turnout app, the estimated polling percentage stood at 45.91 percent. The highest voter turnout of 54 percent has been recorded from the Dhaka Assembly constituency while the lowest provisional turnout was recorded in Muzaffarpur (38 percent).

Among the districts, the highest estimated voter turnout was recorded in Darbhanga (51.35 percent), followed by Supaul (51.12 percent) while the lowest polling percentage was recorded in Katihar (43.11 percent).

As per the 5 pm report on the Election Commission's voter turnout app, the estimated polling percentage for the final phase of the state polls stood at 54.17 percent. Provisional figures show that the turnout in Kishanganj district was the highest at 59.99 percent till 5 pm while the lowest was ion Vaishali, with 49.97 percent electors casting their votes.

The voter turnout recorded in the third phase of the Bihar Assembly election till 6 pm was 56.59 percent, the Election Commission data showed. The district with the highest turnout is Kishanganj with 62.55 percent, the EC app said.

The estimated voter turnout recorded in the third phase of the Bihar Assembly election till 7 pm was 56.59 percent, according to the Election Commission's Voter Turnout app.The district with the highest turnout is Kishanganj with 62.55 percent, the EC app said while the lowest turnout was recorded in Araria.

Bihar polls LIVE Updates 2020: The Election Commission in a briefing after the conclusion of polling, said that the provisional voter turnout for third phase is 55.22 percent till 5 pm, according to the voter turnout app and is expected to increase further. In 2015, the total poll percentage was over 56 percent, the poll panel said.

Following are the top performing districts: Muzaffarpur - 40.15 percent; Saharsa - 37.58 percent; Purnia - 36.86 percent; Katihar - 35.34 percent - Madhubani - 34.76 percent; Kishanganj - 34.45 percent.

So far, the first two phases of the election held on 28 October and 3 November saw a voter turnout of 55.69 percent and 53.51 percent, respectively.

Seventy-eight Assembly constituencies are set to go to polls on Saturday.

The combined voter turnout in the two phases was recorded at 53.79 percent on 3 November, the Election Commission said. The turnout was 55.35 percent in these constituencies in the 2015 Assembly polls, the EC added.

"The electoral exercise going on in the country is by far the largest exercise in the world amid the pandemic... the voter turnout in the first phase has been exceptionally good. The voter turnout has further continued and the confidence level has been much more in this phase," EC Secretary General Umesh Sinha said, announcing the phase two turnout figures.

RJD leader and grand alliance's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav was among over 1,450 candidates in the fray in the second phase of the election.

Polling began at 7 am, but the time for its conclusion was extended by one hour till 6 pm to facilitate COVID-19 patients and those with symptoms of the disease to exercise their franchise during the final hour. The process, however, concluded early in the Maoist-hit areas.

Fifty-four Assembly bypolls spread across 10 states were also held on 3 November, which was the second phase of the Assembly election.

In the bypolls, Chhattisgarh recorded 71.99 percent turnout, Gujarat 57.98 percent, Haryana 68 percent, and Jharkhand 62.51 percent. The turnout in Odisha was 68.08 percent and 66.57 percent in Madhya Pradesh. In Nagaland, the turnout was 83.69 percent, while it was 81.44 percent in Telangana. In Uttar Pradesh, the turnout was 51.57 percent.

The Commission had said the figures "were dynamic in nature".

Besides 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh, eight Assembly seats went for bypolls in Gujarat, followed by seven in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Odisha, Nagaland, Karnataka and Jharkhand, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Haryana. Five Assembly seats in Manipur and one Lok Sabha seat in Bihar will go for bypoll on Saturday.

In the second phase of the Bihar Assembly polls, 6,240 ballot units were deployed out of which 0.36 percent had to be replaced. Out of the 41,362 control units, 0.37 percent were replaced. Similarly, out of the 41,362 paper trail machines, 1.31 percent were replaced.

One control unit and at least one ballot units make for one EVM.

In the 54 Assembly bypolls, a total of 23,250 ballot units, 19,583 control units, and as many paper trail machines were deployed. Out of these 0.4 percent control units, 0.37 percent ballot units and 1.80 percent paper trail machines had to be replaced, Jain said.