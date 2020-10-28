Bihar voting percentage elections 2020 updates: Overall voter turnout at 51.9% till 5 pm; Chakai registers highest figure at 60.03%

Bihar voting percentage elections 2020 updates: In the first phase of Assembly election in Bihar, 51.91 percent voter turnout was recorded in ten hours of voting in 71 constituencies of 243-member Assembly

More than two crore voters are set to decide the fate of 1,066 candidates across 71 Assembly segments in the first phase.

Polling for the first phase of the 243-seat Bihar Assembly elections is underway with precautionary arrangements in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the prominent parties, while RJD is contesting on 42 of the 71 seats in the first phase, JD(U) candidates are in 41 constituencies, BJP (29), Congress (21) and LJP nominees are in fray at 41 places.

Out of these, the BJP had won three seats and the Mahagathbandhan had won eight seats in 2015, as noted by India Today. However, it is important to remember that at the time, the JD(U) was a part of the Mahagathbandhan.

In twelve seats, the victory margin was less than 5,000 in the year 2015. These seats are Arrah, Dinara, Tarari, Bhabua, Dehri, Chainpur, Sherghati, Rajauli (SC), Gobindpur, Banka, Jamalpur and Munger.

In a message encouraging people to vote, he said, "Pehle matdaan, phir jalpaan (first voting, then refreshment)."

As voting for the first phase of Bihar Assembly polls was underway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed voters to take precautions while voting. "I appeal to all voters to participate in this festival of democracy while taking precautions against COVID-19," he tweeted.

According to the 2015-16 National Family Health Survey (NFHS), Other Backward Classes (OBCs) are the biggest social group in Bihar. The OBC share in Bihar’s population is higher than the all-India average.

In the phase 1 Assembly election in Bihar, Dalit votes will matter the most, while in the third phase Muslim voters will be higher in proportion.

Polling began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements with long queues seen in several polling stations to seal the fate of 1,066 candidates in the fray to elect a new government.

An estimated 2.82 percent of more than 2 crore voters have exercised their franchise till 9 am on Wednesday in the elections to the 71 Bihar Assembly constituencies.

This seat will be a litmus test of BJP’s popularity in the region.

Bihar’s Agriculture Minister Prem Kumar cast his vote in Gaya on Wednesday. For the past 30 years in Gaya, nobody has been able to breach this BJP fortress. Winning the seat six times in a row, Kumar has been accommodated into the cabinet each time an NDA government was sworn into power.

She is the daughter of former union minister and Lok Sabha MP, Digvijay Singh, who died in 2010.

Contesting from Jamui Assembly seat, BJP candidate and Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning shooter Shreyasi Singh cast her vote at a polling booth in Naya Gaon area of the district on Wednesday.

The highest turnout was recorded in Banka at 9.70 percent. While the lowest was recorded in Bhagalpur and Patna at 2.67 percent

According to the Voter Turnout App, 7.35 percent voter turnout has been recorded till 10 am in the 71 constituencies of 243-member Assembly in the phase one elections.

Voters of Balgudar village in Lakhisarai district are protesting against the construction of a museum on a playground. Booth number 115 Presiding Officer Mohammad Ikramul Haq said that it wore a deserted look.

Voting for the phase 1 of Bihar Assembly elections began at 7 am on Wednesday and the turnout has been recorded at 14.56 percent till 11 am. According to the Voter Turnout App, the highest turnout was recorded in Lakhisarai at 26.28 percent. While the lowest was recorded in Bhagalpur at 5.27 percent.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged voters in Bihar to exercise their franchise to "keep the state out of fear and corruption and keep it on the path of development and progress".

"First phase of polling for Bihar assembly elections is being held today. I appeal to people to take part in the grand festival of democracy while keeping COVID related precautions in mind," Nadda said.

In a tweet, he said the right to cast vote is the biggest strength of democracy.

As polling began for the first phase of Bihar Assembly polls, BJP President JP Nadda on Wednesday appealed to voters to participate in this grand festival of democracy while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

Pollster CVoter has published these results in collaboration with Times Now and ABP News in Hindi and English. The ABP News-CVoter survey was conducted between 1 and 23 October, by speaking to 30,678 people across the 243 seats that are due for elections, the news portal said. The survey statistics of the Times Now poll were not explicitly mentioned by the news portal.

A pre-poll survey in the election-bound state of Bihar has predicted a pro-incumbency result, suggesting that Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar will retain the chief minister's post despite abysmal approval ratings.

"I pray for recovery of all citizens of Bihar affected by coronavirus," said Modi.

Addressing the public in Raj Maidan, Darbhanga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that Bihar has witnessed several developments under Nitish Kumar government.

"Nitish ji during his tenure as railways minister in Vajpayee cabinet had initiated the Kosi Mahasetu project; it was completed only days back. An 8-hr journey has been cut to 30 minutes," said Modi.

At the election rally in Darbhanga, Narendra Modi took a swipe at the Opposition parties saying, "the ones in power earlier worked on the motto Paisa hajam, pariyojna khatam".

Citing the vision of a self-reliant India, Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi said that more opportunities will be created for industrialists which would further increase employment opportunities for the youth in Bihar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought up Ayodhya issue at the election rally in Darbhanga. "Ram temple construction has begun; those who taunted us over delay are clapping in applause," said Modi.

The report further said Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra confirmed that an FIR will be lodged against the Minister.

Gaya District Magistrate has directed the police to file an FIR against BJP candidate Prem Kumar for violating model code of conduct, reported The Hindu on Wednesday. Kumar was seen at the polling booth wearing a mask with the party’s poll symbol.

The maximum 26.76 percent turnout has been recorded in Lakhisarai, followed by Nawada (23.42 percent) and Banka (22.58 percent).

As per the voter turnout data updated by the Election Commission at 12 pn, 18.31 percent of the total electorates have exercised their franchise.

He highlighted the fact that BJP-NDA's motto is to fulfill all promises that it has made in its manifesto.

"The building of AIIMS in Darbhanga will give great convenience to Mithilanchal. Over Rs 1,200 crore has been sanctioned for Darbhanga AIIMS. With the construction of AIIMS here, people will not only get better health facilities, but seats for medical education will also increase," said Narendra Modi during his Darbhanga rally on Wednesday.

In 31,371 polling stations in Bihar during the first phase of Assembly elections, 41,689 ballot units, 31,371 control units and 31,371 VVPATs have been deployed. As of 10 am, 0.18% ballot units, 0.26% control units, & 0.53% VVPATs have been replaced, said the Election Commission to ANI on Wednesday.

Baghalpur has registered the highest turnout at 34.34 percent till 1 pm, which was followed by Banka at 33.14 percent. Meanwhile, Jahanabad is still at the bottom ranks with a voter turnout of 11.39 percent.

In the first phase of Assembly election in Bihar, 23.9 percent voter turnout was recorded in first six hours of voting in 71 consituencies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Muzaffarpur rally reminded members of the public about opposition's past record. "You can imagine what will happen to the funds for COVID-19 if they come to power... What else can people of Bihar expect from the Yuvraj (prince) of Jungle Raj, given their past record. You know them better than I do," said Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun his second rally in Muzaffarpur and will address one more rally in Patna. Earlier, he addressed members of the public at Darbhanga city of Bihar.

Returning Officer to file an FIR against Bihar Minister and BJP leader Prem Kumar for violation of the model code of conduct. Kumar was wearing a mask with his party's symbol at polling booth.

Meanwhile, Sheikhpura has registered the minimum turnout of 29.49 percent as of 1 pm.

Lakhisarai is taking the lead in the first phase of Bihar Assembly polls in terms of voter turnout. The seat has recorded the highest turnout of 40.16 percent. This was followed by Nawada at 38.08 percent.

"Bihar doesn't have adequate jobs, facilities, and its not your fault. This is the fault of your chief minister and prime minister. People from here went to Delhi in search of work. Why didn't you work in Bihar Metro? Because there is no metro in the state," said Rahul.

Rahul Gandhi has started his address in Bihar's West Champaran district on Wednesday. The former Congress chief blamed the Nitish Kumar government for loss of jobs in the state.

Continuing his tirade against Narendra Modi over loss of jobs and unemployment in Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said, "Now Prime Minister doesn't say in speeches that he'll give jobs to two crore youth. He knows he was lying and people also know it. I guarantee, if he comes here and says he'll give two crore jobs, crowd will chase him away."

Citing the Narendra Modi-led government's policies such as demonitisation and COVID-19 lockdown, Rahul Gandhi said that both these policies were aimed at destroying small farmers, small businesses, traders and labourers.

Addressing his second rally of the day in the poll-bound state, Modi cautioned the people that a return of the "jungle raj" will bring a double whammy for the state in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a stinging attack on the opposition RJD in Bihar and its chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, asking voters to beware of the yuvraaj (crown prince) of jungle raj, and alleged the party had the "copyright over kidnappings".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing his final rally of the day in Patna as Bihar is witnessing polling in first phase. "Who can fulfill the aspirations of the poor and middle class of Bihar? Can those who looted Bihar do it? Those who only thought of their families and did injustice to everyone can never understand Bihar's expectations. Only NDA can do it," said Modi in Patna.

BJP filed complained against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his tweet posted 28 hours earlier asking for votes in the first phase of Bihar Assembly polls. "On the Twitter post an appeal has been made by Rahul Gandhi, in utter violation of Model Code of Conduct," the BJP issued a statement on Wednesday.

With the progress of time, voters turnout at booths has been increasing at several places notwithstanding raging coronavirus cases in the state.

A total of 71 assembly segments of the state's 243 constituencies are voting in the first phase in which nearly 2.15 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of over 1,000 candidates.

Over 46 per cent voter turnout has been recorded till 3 PM in the first phase of Bihar assembly polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission said in its provisional data.

One person was killed and over two dozen people, including security personnel, were injured in firing and stone-pelting during the immersion of Durga idols in Bihar's Munger, police said on Tuesday, a day before the first phase of the Assembly polls in the state, including in the district.

One of the star campaigner for the Bihar Assembly election, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a rally in West Champaran, during which he launched a sharp attack on RJD and Congress.

Union minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh cast his vote at a polling booth in Lakhisarai, while former Bihar chief minister and HAM president Jitan Ram Manjhi exercised his franchise at a booth in Gaya.

Only Sandesh and Barbigha assembly seats have seen less than 40 percent voting till 3 PM out of the total 71 constituencies in the first phase.

The maximum 49.84 percent turnout has been recorded in Lakhisarai, followed by Buxar (48.91 percent), Kaimur (49.26 percent), Banka (47.44 percent), Patna (45.77 percent), and Bhagalpur (45.51 percent) among others.

Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi casts his vote at a polling booth in Gaya on Wedneday, and said that NDA will comfortably win nearly 50 out of 71 seats that have gone to polls in the first phase.

According to the Voter Turnout App, 51.80 percent voter turnout has been recorded till 5 pm in the 71 constituencies of 243-member Assembly in the phase one elections. Chakai registers the highest voter turnout with 60.03 percent followed by Bhabua with 59.5 percent

He said the ongoing elections in Bihar was about the state's future and if the Congress comes to power with its Grand Alliance partners it will be the government of all castes and religions.

He said the people of Bihar gave 15 years to Nitish Kumar as chief minister and six years to Modi as Prime Minister yet "Bihar is the poorest state".

Addressing his second poll rally of the day at Kusheswar Asthan in Darbhanga, the former Congress president also said it was sad that Prime Minister Modi's effigy was burnt in Punjab on the occasion of Dusshera. "You didn't get to see it perhaps because Nitishji and Modiji control the media," he alleged.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday said there was anger among small shopkeepers, youths, farmers and labourers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Bihar.

The voting has ended at 30 of the 71 seats that went to polls today. According to Hindi news publication Hindustan, voting was conducted between 7 am to 4 pm on 26 seats, while polling concluded at four seats in red corridor at 3 pm only.

"Listening to his (Modi's) appeal, if you give the NDA one more chance to work in the state, then you take it for sure that he will transform it into a developed state. Bihar with march ahead," he said.

Lavishing praise on Modi, Kumar referred to a slew of projects to assert that the people of Bihar can never forget what he has done for the state.

Bringing the 'Modi factor' to the fore of the poll campaign, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday devoted his speech at a BJP rally here to development works undertaken by the prime minister for Bihar and said Narendra Modi will make it a "developed" state if the ruling NDA is voted back to power.

Over 51.91 percent voter turnout has been recorded till 5 PM in the first phase of Bihar assembly polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission said in its provisional data.

He said the ongoing elections in Bihar was about the state's future and if the Congress comes to power with its Grand Alliance partners it will be the government of all castes and religions.

He said the people of Bihar gave 15 years to Nitish Kumar as chief minister and six years to Modi as Prime Minister yet "Bihar is the poorest state".

Addressing his second poll rally of the day at Kusheswar Asthan in Darbhanga, the former Congress president also said it was sad that Prime Minister Modi's effigy was burnt in Punjab on the occasion of Dusshera. "You didn't get to see it perhaps because Nitishji and Modiji control the media," he alleged.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday said there was anger among small shopkeepers, youths, farmers and labourers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Bihar.

The voting has ended at 30 of the 71 seats that went to polls today. According to Hindi news publication Hindustan, voting was conducted between 7 am to 4 pm on 26 seats, while polling concluded at four seats in red corridor at 3 pm only.

"Listening to his (Modi's) appeal, if you give the NDA one more chance to work in the state, then you take it for sure that he will transform it into a developed state. Bihar with march ahead," he said.

Lavishing praise on Modi, Kumar referred to a slew of projects to assert that the people of Bihar can never forget what he has done for the state.

Bringing the 'Modi factor' to the fore of the poll campaign, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday devoted his speech at a BJP rally here to development works undertaken by the prime minister for Bihar and said Narendra Modi will make it a "developed" state if the ruling NDA is voted back to power.

Over 51.91 percent voter turnout has been recorded till 5 PM in the first phase of Bihar assembly polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission said in its provisional data.

The maximum 49.84 percent turnout has been recorded in Lakhisarai, followed by Buxar (48.91 percent), Kaimur (49.26 percent), Banka (47.44 percent), and Patna (45.77 percent) till 3 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing his final rally of the day in Patna as Bihar is witnessing polling in first phase.

Polling will be held between 7 am and 6 pm, with the last hour being set aside for those who have contracted COVID-19 or who are in quarantine.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, the first phase of polling in 49 constituencies saw a voter turnout of 57 percent while the overall voter turnout was 56.91 percent, up from 52.7 percent in 2010. Notably, the poll percentage among women at 59.92 percent exceeded https://twitter.com/SimpsonsQOTD/status/1321114826584793089men (56.8 percent) as per a report in The Times of India.

As per data provided by the Election Commission, 1.01 crore of the 2.14 crore voters who will exercise their franchise on Wednesday are women while 599 belong to the third gender,

The candidates include 952 men and 114 women, the maximum number (27) being in the fray at Gaya Town and the minimum (5) at Katoria in Banka district.

The ruling alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJPU and the Janata Dal (United), which has also joined hands with former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awami Morcha (HAM) and with the Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) is fighting the Mahagathabandhan of the RJ(D), Congress and Left parties to retain power in the state.

Among the major political parties, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) is contesting 35 of the 71 seats, followed by its ally BJP (29), while the Opposition RJD has fielded its candidates in 42 and its coalition partner Congress is in the fray in 20 Assembly segments.

Lok Janshakti Party, headed by Chirag Paswan, is in the fray in 41 seats, which include all the 35 contested by the JD(U), in keeping with the call given by the young party president, who recently pulled out of the NDA in the state to "dislodge" the chief minister from power.

Prominent candidates

Prominent candidates include Shreyasi Singh, the Commonwealth Games gold medalist shooter who is making her political debut at the age of 27 as the BJP candidate from Jamui.

Shreyasi is pitted against Vijay Prakash Yadav of the RJD, the sitting MLA whose elder brother Jaiprakash Narayan Yadav is a former Union minister and a close aide of party supremo Lalu Prasad.

Notably, the former Union minister's 28-year-old daughter Divya Prakash is also making her debut in the adjoining Tarapur constituency as the candidate of her father's party.

Half a dozen members of the state Cabinet — Prem Kumar (Gaya Town), Vijay Kumar Sinha (Lakhisarai), Ram Narayan Mandal (Banka), Krishnanandan Prasad Verma (Jehanabad), Jaikumar Singh (Dinara) and Santosh Kumar Nirala (Rajpur) are also fighting the electoral battle in the first phase.

Of the six, Verma, Singh and Nirala belong to the JD(U), while the remaining are from the BJP.

The reserved Imamganj seat in Gaya district, which falls under Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency, will see a proverbial clash of titans. NDA candidate Jitan Ram Manjhi's bid to retain the seat faces a challenge from his predecessor Uday Narayan Chaudhary who had been associated with the JD(U) till a few years ago but has now been fielded by the RJD.

Coronavirus guidelines

In view of the coronavirus pandemic raging across the country, the poll panel had issued guidelines for the safe conduct of the elections. These include lowering the maximum number of voters for a polling booth from 1,600 to 1,000, staggered polling hours and a postal ballot facility for those aged above 80, or those afflicted with or suspected to be carrying the virus.

Besides, electronic voting machines will have to be sanitised, polling officials will have to wear masks and other protective gear and availability of thermal scanner, hand sanitiser, soap, and water will be ensured.

The second and third phase of elections are scheduled to be held on 3 and 7 November. The results will be announced on 10 November.

With inputs from PTI