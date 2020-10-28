Bihar voting percentage elections 2020 LIVE updates: Highest turnout in Banka at 9.7% as of 10 am, lowest in Bhagalpur and Patna at 2.67%

Bihar voting percentage elections 2020 LIVE updates: According to the Voter Turnout App, 7.35 percent voter turnout has been recorded till 10 am in the 71 constituencies of 243-member Assembly.

Auto refresh feeds

More than two crore voters are set to decide the fate of 1,066 candidates across 71 Assembly segments in the first phase.

Polling for the first phase of the 243-seat Bihar Assembly elections is underway with precautionary arrangements in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the prominent parties, while RJD is contesting on 42 of the 71 seats in the first phase, JD(U) candidates are in 41 constituencies, BJP (29), Congress (21) and LJP nominees are in fray at 41 places.

Out of these, the BJP had won three seats and the Mahagathbandhan had won eight seats in 2015, as noted by India Today. However, it is important to remember that at the time, the JD(U) was a part of the Mahagathbandhan.

In twelve seats, the victory margin was less than 5,000 in the year 2015. These seats are Arrah, Dinara, Tarari, Bhabua, Dehri, Chainpur, Sherghati, Rajauli (SC), Gobindpur, Banka, Jamalpur and Munger.

In a message encouraging people to vote, he said, "Pehle matdaan, phir jalpaan (first voting, then refreshment)."

As voting for the first phase of Bihar Assembly polls was underway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed voters to take precautions while voting. "I appeal to all voters to participate in this festival of democracy while taking precautions against COVID-19," he tweeted.

According to the 2015-16 National Family Health Survey (NFHS), Other Backward Classes (OBCs) are the biggest social group in Bihar. The OBC share in Bihar’s population is higher than the all-India average.

In the phase 1 Assembly election in Bihar, Dalit votes will matter the most, while in the third phase Muslim voters will be higher in proportion.

Polling began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements with long queues seen in several polling stations to seal the fate of 1,066 candidates in the fray to elect a new government.

An estimated 2.82 percent of more than 2 crore voters have exercised their franchise till 9 am on Wednesday in the elections to the 71 Bihar Assembly constituencies.

"We condemn firing by police in Munger, in which 1 person was killed. This double-engine govt definitely had a role in it. We want to ask Dy CM Sushil Modi, who gave permission to become General Dyer? We want High Court-monitored probe," said Yadav on Munger incident.

At a joint press conference by Grand Alliance in Patna, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday compared the incident in Munger, where one person was killed in clashes during Durga idol immersion, to General Dyer moment.

This seat will be a litmus test of BJP’s popularity in the region.

Bihar’s Agriculture Minister Prem Kumar cast his vote in Gaya on Wednesday. For the past 30 years in Gaya, nobody has been able to breach this BJP fortress. Winning the seat six times in a row, Kumar has been accommodated into the cabinet each time an NDA government was sworn into power.

She is the daughter of former union minister and Lok Sabha MP, Digvijay Singh, who died in 2010.

Contesting from Jamui Assembly seat, BJP candidate and Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning shooter Shreyasi Singh cast her vote at a polling booth in Naya Gaon area of the district on Wednesday.

Surjewala said there is a 'Nirday Kumar' and 'Nirmam Modi' government in Bihar.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala targeted the state govt over clashes in Munger. The Mahagathbandhan further sharpened its attack on the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government over clashes in Munger.

"It has been proved that Chirag Paswan is Tejashwi Yadav's B team, now do we need to say anything more? To help Tejashwi, this entire game is being played. Chirag Paswan has failed in 'Reel' life as well as in his real life," said JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha.

The highest turnout was recorded in Banka at 9.70 percent. While the lowest was recorded in Bhagalpur and Patna at 2.67 percent

According to the Voter Turnout App, 7.35 percent voter turnout has been recorded till 10 am in the 71 constituencies of 243-member Assembly in the phase one elections.

Voters of Balgudar village in Lakhisarai district are protesting against the construction of a museum on a playground. Booth number 115 Presiding Officer Mohammad Ikramul Haq said that it wore a deserted look.

Polling began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements with long queues seen in several polling stations to seal the fate of 1,066 candidates in the fray to elect a new government.

An estimated 2.82 percent of more than 2 crore voters have exercised their franchise till 9 am on Wednesday in the elections to the 71 Bihar Assembly constituencies.

Bihar: Polling underway for the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Gaya district. Visuals of CRPF jawans helping differently-abled & elderly voters at Booth number 10 in Chakarbandha area pic.twitter.com/rjl1uFT0Cl

"We condemn firing by police in Munger, in which 1 person was killed. This double-engine govt definitely had a role in it. We want to ask Dy CM Sushil Modi, who gave permission to become General Dyer? We want High Court-monitored probe," said Yadav on Munger incident.

At a joint press conference by Grand Alliance in Patna, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday compared the incident in Munger, where one person was killed in clashes during Durga idol immersion, to General Dyer moment.

#WATCH : Bihar Minister Prem Kumar rides a cycle on his way to the polling booth to cast his vote, in Gaya. #BiharAssemblyElection2020 pic.twitter.com/9tR2AiZZz4

This seat will be a litmus test of BJP’s popularity in the region.

Bihar’s Agriculture Minister Prem Kumar cast his vote in Gaya on Wednesday. For the past 30 years in Gaya, nobody has been able to breach this BJP fortress. Winning the seat six times in a row, Kumar has been accommodated into the cabinet each time an NDA government was sworn into power.

Bihar: BJP candidate from Jamui and Shooter Shreyasi Singh casts her vote at a polling booth in Naya Gaon area of the district. pic.twitter.com/zBe2DQOeio

She is the daughter of former union minister and Lok Sabha MP, Digvijay Singh, who died in 2010.

Contesting from Jamui Assembly seat, BJP candidate and Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning shooter Shreyasi Singh cast her vote at a polling booth in Naya Gaon area of the district on Wednesday.

Surjewala said there is a 'Nirday Kumar' and 'Nirmam Modi' government in Bihar.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala targeted the state govt over clashes in Munger. The Mahagathbandhan further sharpened its attack on the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government over clashes in Munger.

"It has been proved that Chirag Paswan is Tejashwi Yadav's B team, now do we need to say anything more? To help Tejashwi, this entire game is being played. Chirag Paswan has failed in 'Reel' life as well as in his real life," said JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha.

The highest turnout was recorded in Banka at 9.70 percent. While the lowest was recorded in Bhagalpur and Patna at 2.67 percent

According to the Voter Turnout App, 7.35 percent voter turnout has been recorded till 10 am in the 71 constituencies of 243-member Assembly in the phase one elections.

Bihar: Voters of Balgudar village in Lakhisarai district boycott elections, booth number 115 wears a deserted look. "Villagers are not voting as they're protesting against the construction of a museum on a playground," says Booth No. 115 Presiding Officer Mohammad Ikramul Haq pic.twitter.com/QpDaejRzZV

Voters of Balgudar village in Lakhisarai district are protesting against the construction of a museum on a playground. Booth number 115 Presiding Officer Mohammad Ikramul Haq said that it wore a deserted look.

Bihar: Voting underway in Sasaram for the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections. Visuals of voters undergoing temperature check & hand-sanitisation in a polling booth decorated with balloons pic.twitter.com/BMMNL7n0XU

Bihar voting percentage elections 2020 LATEST updates: According to the Voter Turnout App, 7.35 percent voter turnout has been recorded till 10 am in the 71 constituencies of 243-member Assembly in the phase one elections.

A day after violence in Munger, the Mahagathbandhan slammed the state government over the law and order situation in Bihar.

In the phase 1 Assembly election in Bihar, Dalit votes will matter the most, while in the third phase Muslim voters will be higher in proportion.

Polling for the first phase of the 243-seat Bihar Assembly elections is underway with precautionary arrangements in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than two crore voters are set to decide the fate of 1,066 candidates across 71 Assembly segments in the first phase.

Polling will be held between 7 am and 6 pm, with the last hour being set aside for those who have contracted COVID-19 or who are in quarantine.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, the first phase of polling in 49 constituencies saw a voter turnout of 57 percent while the overall voter turnout was 56.91 percent, up from 52.7 percent in 2010. Notably, the poll percentage among women at 59.92 percent exceeded https://twitter.com/SimpsonsQOTD/status/1321114826584793089men (56.8 percent) as per a report in The Times of India.

As per data provided by the Election Commission, 1.01 crore of the 2.14 crore voters who will exercise their franchise on Wednesday are women while 599 belong to the third gender,

The candidates include 952 men and 114 women, the maximum number (27) being in the fray at Gaya Town and the minimum (5) at Katoria in Banka district.

The ruling alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJPU and the Janata Dal (United), which has also joined hands with former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awami Morcha (HAM) and with the Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) is fighting the Mahagathabandhan of the RJ(D), Congress and Left parties to retain power in the state.

Among the major political parties, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) is contesting 35 of the 71 seats, followed by its ally BJP (29), while the Opposition RJD has fielded its candidates in 42 and its coalition partner Congress is in the fray in 20 Assembly segments.

Lok Janshakti Party, headed by Chirag Paswan, is in the fray in 41 seats, which include all the 35 contested by the JD(U), in keeping with the call given by the young party president, who recently pulled out of the NDA in the state to "dislodge" the chief minister from power.

Prominent candidates

Prominent candidates include Shreyasi Singh, the Commonwealth Games gold medalist shooter who is making her political debut at the age of 27 as the BJP candidate from Jamui.

Shreyasi is pitted against Vijay Prakash Yadav of the RJD, the sitting MLA whose elder brother Jaiprakash Narayan Yadav is a former Union minister and a close aide of party supremo Lalu Prasad.

Notably, the former Union minister's 28-year-old daughter Divya Prakash is also making her debut in the adjoining Tarapur constituency as the candidate of her father's party.

Half a dozen members of the state Cabinet — Prem Kumar (Gaya Town), Vijay Kumar Sinha (Lakhisarai), Ram Narayan Mandal (Banka), Krishnanandan Prasad Verma (Jehanabad), Jaikumar Singh (Dinara) and Santosh Kumar Nirala (Rajpur) are also fighting the electoral battle in the first phase.

Of the six, Verma, Singh and Nirala belong to the JD(U), while the remaining are from the BJP.

The reserved Imamganj seat in Gaya district, which falls under Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency, will see a proverbial clash of titans. NDA candidate Jitan Ram Manjhi's bid to retain the seat faces a challenge from his predecessor Uday Narayan Chaudhary who had been associated with the JD(U) till a few years ago but has now been fielded by the RJD.

Coronavirus guidelines

In view of the coronavirus pandemic raging across the country, the poll panel had issued guidelines for the safe conduct of the elections. These include lowering the maximum number of voters for a polling booth from 1,600 to 1,000, staggered polling hours and a postal ballot facility for those aged above 80, or those afflicted with or suspected to be carrying the virus.

Besides, electronic voting machines will have to be sanitised, polling officials will have to wear masks and other protective gear and availability of thermal scanner, hand sanitiser, soap, and water will be ensured.

The second and third phase of elections are scheduled to be held on 3 and 7 November. The results will be announced on 10 November.

With inputs from PTI