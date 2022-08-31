Politics

Bihar: RJD's 'tainted' minister Kartik Kumar shifted to sugarcane department

Shamim Ahmad, also an RJD leader, replaced Kumar as the law minister, a notification issued by the state Cabinet Secretariat Department said.

FP Staff August 31, 2022 10:49:07 IST
Bihar: RJD's 'tainted' minister Kartik Kumar shifted to sugarcane department

RJD minister Kartik Kumar. ANI

New Delhi: RJD’s Kartik Kumar, who allegedly has a pending arrest warrant against him in a kidnapping case, was on Wednesday shifted to the sugarcane department days after he was made the Bihar law minister.

Shamim Ahmad, also an RJD leader, replaced Kumar as the law minister, a notification issued by the state Cabinet Secretariat Department said.

Ahmad held the sugarcane portfolio before his elevation.

The opposition BJP had been demanding Kumar’s removal from the Cabinet, alleging that an arrest warrant was pending against him in a 2014 kidnapping case.

The Congress and CPI-ML (Liberation), constituents of the ruling Grand Alliance, had also asked the Nitish Kumar government to reconsider the decision of inducting Kumar into the cabinet.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 31, 2022 10:49:07 IST

TAGS: