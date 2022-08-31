Shamim Ahmad, also an RJD leader, replaced Kumar as the law minister, a notification issued by the state Cabinet Secretariat Department said.

New Delhi: RJD’s Kartik Kumar, who allegedly has a pending arrest warrant against him in a kidnapping case, was on Wednesday shifted to the sugarcane department days after he was made the Bihar law minister.

Bihar Law Minister Kartikeya Singh to now be the Sugarcane Industry Minister of the state; Law Department allocated to Shameem Ahmed who was the Sugarcane Industry Minister earlier Singh allegedly has an outstanding arrest warrant against him in a kidnapping case. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/a09BUqTVdz — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2022

Ahmad held the sugarcane portfolio before his elevation.

The opposition BJP had been demanding Kumar’s removal from the Cabinet, alleging that an arrest warrant was pending against him in a 2014 kidnapping case.

The Congress and CPI-ML (Liberation), constituents of the ruling Grand Alliance, had also asked the Nitish Kumar government to reconsider the decision of inducting Kumar into the cabinet.

