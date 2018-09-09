Bihar Opposition unites for 'Bharat Bandh' against rising fuel prices, urges trade, industry bodies to make it successful

Patna: Opposition parties in Bihar on Sunday resolved to make the 'Bharat Bandh' on Monday, called by the Congress in protest against spiralling fuel prices, a "grand success".

Opposition leaders from the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S), Samajwadi Party and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) held a joint press conference at the Sadaquat Ashram in Patna — the Congress' state headquarters — and appealed to various trade and industry bodies to make the bandh a grand success.

Prominent leaders who addressed the joint press conference included Bihar Congress acting president Kaukab Qadri, senior Congress leaders Sadanand Singh, MM Jha, RJD Bihar chief Ram Chandra Purbey, HAM-S state chief Vrishin Patel, Samajwadi Party Bihar unit chief and former Union minister Devendra Prasad Yadav.

They said that medicine shops, medical services, ambulances and school buses will be kept out of Monday's bandh.

Qadri said the price of petrol and diesel were Rs 71.41 and Rs 55.49 per litre, respectively, when the crude oil price was $107 per barrel during the UPA regime on 16 May, 2014, whereas the price of petrol and diesel is currently Rs 86 and Rs 78 per litre, when the crude oil price is $73 a barrel.

He said the price of LPG cylinder has gone up by Rs 340 in the past 52 months of the Narendra Modi regime, and the railway fare, which was Rs 6 per kilometre earlier, was now Rs 9 per kilometre.

"The BJP government has nothing to do with burning issues like fuel price hike or general price hike that concern every common man. We, along with other Opposition parties, including the Left, will hit the streets tomorrow (Monday) to protest against the steepest-ever fuel price hike. We will also appeal to transport association, various trade and industry bodies and people to make the bandh a grand success," Qadri said.

In reply to a query on whether he would appeal to the Janata Dal (United), which seemed annoyed with the BJP on the fuel price issue, to join Opposition parties, Qadri said: "Why would I appeal to the JD(U)? They are very much part of the ruling alliance. I would ask them to exert pressure on the Centre to cut excise duty to give relief to common men."

Purbey said RJD has already asked its workers and leaders right from block to district levels to participate in the bandh to make it a grand success. HAM-S Bihar unit chief Vrishin Patel asserted that "tomorrow's bandh will send a message to the Modi government that we will emerge as an 'aandhi' (storm) that will make the government bite the dust".

Yadav said that the bandh will prove to be a "milestone". "The situaton has worsened because of the central government's poor and anti-farmer and anti-poor policies," he added.

Senior Bihar Congress leader and MLC Prem Chandra Mishra said he would appeal to people not to send their children to school on Monday as a precautionary measure.

The bandh will be observed between 9 am to 3 pm, during which leaders and workers from Opposition parties will hit the streets requesting people to cooperate and support the bandh.

Meanwhile, Left parties, which had already given separate call for a Bharat Bandh on Monday on the issue of fuel price hike, also held a joint meeting in this regard in the state capital on Sunday.