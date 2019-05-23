Bihar, Jharkhand, MP Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Sonia Gandhi's lead narrows down to 800 votes; Jaya Prada moves ahead of Azam Khan

North States Election Results 2019 LATEST Updates: Sonia Gandhi is leading from Rae Bareli but with only around 800 votes. Meanwhile, Jaya Prada, who was trailing behind Azam Khan in Rampur in early trends, has now gained a lead.
Sadhvi Pragya Thakur is leading on Bhopal seat. She contested against Congress candidate and two-term former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh. A strong BJP bastion, Bhopal seat has been dominated by the saffron party for the last 30 years.
People's Democratic Party chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti is trailing behind Congress' Ghulam Ahmed Mir in Anantnag constituency.
The BJP is leading on 23 of 25 seats in Rajasthan while the Congress is ahead on four seats. The BJP had won all 25 seats in 2014 Lok Sabha election.
If early trends are anything to go by, Congress president Rahul Gandhi appears to be losing out to BJP's Smriti Irani in the Congress bastion Amethi. Another Congress veteran to be trailing in polls in Salman Khurshid who is trailing behind BJP's Mukesh Rajput.
News18 has reported that the counting has stopped in Amethi constituency due to a server failure. The technical fault is expected to be resolved shortly.
Amethi is one of the key constituencies, keenly watched today as Union Minister Smriti Irani has given a very tough fight to Congress' President and sitting MP Rahul Gandhi. The BJP has been saying that Rahul Gandhi has accepted defeat after he filed his nominations and contested from Wayanad, Kerala. It may also be mentioned that Smriti Irani has been visiting regularly in Amethi even before the elections were announced and had been doing very active politics.
Counting of votes began Thursday for all states in UTs in India, including the northern region comprising Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.
Buoyed by exit polls predicting a sweeping victory for the BJP in Delhi, the party's unit here has already ordered delicacies like 'motichoor cakes' and 'kamal barfis', a day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls on Thursday. Meanwhile, party candidates Ravi Kishan and Queen Ojha were photographed offering early morning prayers at their residence.
Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, asserting the party's victory on all seven Lok sabha seats in the national capital, said 350-kg of fine quality "ladoos" have been ordered for celebrations at the central office on DDU Marg and the Delhi unit's office on Pant Marg.
The results of the Lok Sabha election will be known today (Thursday, 23 May) for northern states Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.
The counting for all states is scheduled to begin at 8 am. Though trends will be available at regular intervals during the counting, results will be declared only after approval from the Election Commission.
After the end of counting, five randomly-selected Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips from each Assembly segment of that particular Lok Sabha seat would be matched with the electronic voting machines (EVMs).
Most of the exit polls have predicted that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is on course to retain power at the Centre for a second term. However, the Opposition parties have trashed results of the exit polls, claiming that the BJP will suffer severe drubbing due to rising unemployment, farm distress and slowdown in the economy.
In Delhi, the fate of 164 candidates will be decided when the counting of votes takes place amid tight security. With VVPAT counting to be introduced in this Lok Sabha election, the results are likely to get delayed by five to six hours, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh had earlier said. Delhi has 70 Assembly constituencies and in all 350 VVPATs will be counted.
Thirty-nine companies of central forces have been deployed for the security of EVMs at 21 locations across Punjab. Three-tier security arrangement has been put in place at the counting centres, with the deployment of 39 companies of paramilitary forces.
In Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha, extra precaution is being taken in about a dozen sensitive districts and prohibitory orders have been imposed. Sources told PTI that the EC has already banned victory processions and warned that no laxity in compliance of orders would be tolerated.
On Tuesday, the Opposition had approached the EC to demand that the five random VVPATs in each Assembly segment be counted first so that if there is a problem or a mismatch, the entire slips can be counted from the beginning itself. However, the EC on Wednesday decided against making any last-minute changes to the way votes are to be tallied, drawing heavy criticism from the Opposition.
As the row over the EVM, Opposition workers at several places kept a tight vigil at strongrooms storing them.
The voting for the seven-phase Lok Sabha election was staggered between 11 April and 19 May during which around 67 percent of the nearly 900 million eligible people exercised their franchise to elect 542 members of the Lok Sabha from a total of 8,049 contestants.
In the 2014 election, the BJP won 282 seats while the Congress had suffered a severe drubbing getting an all-time low of 44 seats as against 206 it won in 2009.
Updated Date: May 23, 2019 09:44:02 IST
Highlights
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
BJP takes lead in Delhi seats
BJP is ahead by over 4,000 votes in West Delhi seat. Party candidate Parvesh Verma is leading over Congress party's Mahabal Mishra.
In South Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP) leading by 11,600 against Congress party's Vijender Singh and AAP's Raghav Chadha. North West Delhi BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans (BJP) leading by 11070 against Congress party's Rajesh Lilothia and AAP's senior leader Gugan Singh.
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari /101 Reporters
Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
BJP’s Manoj Tiwari leading from North East Delhi
North East Delhi is seeing a triangular contest between political heavyweights, Manoj Tiwari of BJP, Sheila Dikshit, the Delhi Congress chief and AAP's Dilip Pandey. In 2014, BJP’s Manoj Tiwari won from here with 59,6125 votes, AAP’s Anand Kumar came in second with 45,2041 and Jai Prakash Agarwal of the Congress came in third with 21,4792. Even in a group of Congress supporters at Priyanka Gandhi’s roadshow here on 8 May, Modi supporters could be seen. “We know Manoj Tiwari hasn’t done anything for this area. We are voting for Modi. We don’t want Rs 15 lakh in our accounts for free. If Modi becomes prime minister again, we will find the ability to earn Rs 15 crore on our own,” Prakash Thakur, a resident of North East Delhi, told Firstpost. Suresh Kumar, a BJP Karyakarta from the constituency, had told Firstpost that the Delhi cadre knows that this election isn’t about Manoj Tiwari but about Modi.
Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Bihar's Begusarai is one of the most closely watched battles where Kanhaiya Kumar, a former president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), is challenging BJP's dominance in the Lok Sabha constituency. The CPI candidate, however, is trailing from the constituency.
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
BJP's Maneka Gandhi is leading by 1,100 votes from Sultanpur leaving behind Sanjay Singh of INC. Likewise, her son Varun Gandhi is also in lead from the Mau constituency. The mother-son duo had swapped their seats in these elections.
Input by Asgar Naqvi, 101 Reporters
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Sonia Gandhi leads in Rae Bareli
Congress' Sonia Gandhi is leading from her pet seat. She has till now polled 5380 votes while BJP's Dinesh Singh has polled 2430 votes.
Input by Asgar Naqvi, 101Reporters.
Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Input by Vijith Rao
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Rahul Gandhi trailing in Amethi, Salman Khurshid trails in Farrukhabad; Congress yet to secure a lead in UP
If early trends are anything to go by, Congress president Rahul Gandhi appears to be losing out to BJP's Smriti Irani in the Congress bastion Amethi. Another Congress veteran to be trailing in polls in Salman Khurshid who is trailing behind BJP's Mukesh Rajput.
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
In Uttar Pradesh, BJP ahead in early trends with 7 seats, SP-BSP ahead at 1
As of now, the SP-BSP alliance is leading from one seat in Uttar Pradesh, which is Aonla parliamentary constituency that is currently held by Dharmendra Kumar of BJP. In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Dharmendra Kumar beat Kunwar Sarvraj Singh of SP by receiving 41.20 percent of the votes cast in this constituency.
Meanwhile, the BJP is maintaining its early lead in 7 Uttar Pradesh seats.
Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
In MP, BJP leads in three of three seats for which trends are out
The Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in all three seats of Madhya Pradesh for which trends have been out. Amid leading candidates were Union Minister Virendra Kumar Singh who is the sitting MP of Sagar constituency is leading from his constituency.
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Rajnath Singh leads in Lucknow
As per initial trends Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh who is contesting from Lucknow, is leading. It may also be mentioned that the opposition has given an easy walkover to the BJP by fielding weak candidates like Poonam Sinha (gathbandhan) and Acharya Pramod Krishnan (Congress).
Input by Saurabh Sharma, 101Reporters
North States Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Counting of votes began Thursday for all states in UTs in India, including the northern region comprising Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
In Amethi, Smriti Irani’s increasing visibility is a challenge for Rahul Gandhi
Amethi is one of the key constituencies, keenly watched today as Union Minister Smriti Irani has given a very tough fight to Congress' President and sitting MP Rahul Gandhi. The BJP has been saying that Rahul Gandhi has accepted defeat after he filed his nominations and contested from Wayanad, Kerala. It may also be mentioned that Smriti Irani has been visiting regularly in Amethi even before the elections were announced and had been doing very active politics. Last time in 2014 Rahul Gandhi polled 408651 votes and Smriti Irani was the second runner up by polling 300748 votes.
North States Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
There has been enough noise about Election Commission counting the VVPAT for a small but randomised sample in all Assembly segments of the nation. But did you know that the counting is also likely to continue till longer? In fact, election officials in most states have already put out statements claiming that clear trends will only start coming in by noon. This because of two reasons.
The counting of votes recorded in EVMs will start only after postal ballots are counted. And the service voters who were eligible to cast their votes through postal ballot stood at 18 lakh, out of which, 16.49 lakh voters have already sent their postal ballots to their respective returning officers.
Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Buoyed by exit poll projections, Delhi BJP leaders order ladoos, motichoor cakes to celebrate win
Buoyed by exit polls predicting a sweeping victory for the BJP in Delhi, the party's unit here has already ordered delicacies like 'motichoor cakes' and 'kamal barfis', a day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls on Thursday.
Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, asserting the party's victory on all seven Lok sabha seats in the national capital, said 350-kg of fine quality "ladoos" have been ordered for celebrations at the central office on DDU Marg and the Delhi unit's office on Pant Marg. The party has also placed orders for a 7-kg special 'motichoor cake' and nine similar cakes, each weighing between 4-5 kgs, at the Bengali Pastry shop, the Delhi BJP's social media team's co-convener Neelkant Bakshi said. The cakes will be cut at the BJP's central office, Bakshi said.
Jharkhand Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Counting of votes to be held across 24 centres in Jharkhand
Counting for the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand will begin at 8 am across 24 districts amid tight security, officials said. EC sources said that the counting centers at Dumka, Godda, Hazaribag, Ranchi and Jamshepdur have been categorized as sensitive due to political and social reasons, adding, more security force would be deployed there.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
09:44 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
09:42 (IST)
Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
BJP takes lead in Delhi seats
09:38 (IST)
Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
09:27 (IST)
Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
09:22 (IST)
Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
09:13 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
09:05 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Sonia Gandhi leads in Rae Bareli
09:01 (IST)
Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
08:53 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Input by Vijith Rao
08:46 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
08:35 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
08:33 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
08:30 (IST)
Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
08:22 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
08:09 (IST)
North States Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
08:09 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
07:55 (IST)
Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Visuals from Jalandhar in Punjab as security personnel guard counting centres
07:49 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
07:44 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Tight security arrangements in Shahjahanpur
In Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, police officials were seen frisking political party workers and candidates allowed around the counting centres.
Input by Bhim Manohar, 101Reporters
07:24 (IST)
Gorakhpur Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
07:12 (IST)
North States Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
07:00 (IST)
North States Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Congress dominates early morning Twitter trends
Acerbic exchanges are common enough in the in the heat of election season. However, a new phenomenon in recent elections have been Twitter wars and parties crafting specific strategies for social media domination. The early morning trends were favouring Congress party.
06:45 (IST)
North States Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
06:39 (IST)
Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
06:35 (IST)
Jharkhand Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
06:29 (IST)
North States Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Counting for 9 northern states, 2 UTs to start at 8 am
The results of the Lok Sabha election will be known today (Thursday, 23 May) for northern states Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh. The counting for all states is scheduled to begin at 8 am. Though trends will be available at regular intervals during the counting, results will be declared only after approval from the Election Commission.