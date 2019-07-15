Bihar floods: RJD attacks JD(U) in Assembly over situation; state govt says efforts being made to reach out to affected people

Patna: Opposition RJD on Monday alleged that the JD(U) government has failed to tackle the flood situation in Bihar, even as state minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav asserted that the government was taking measures to reach out to the affected people.

During the Zero Hour, RJD MLA Abdul Bari Siddiqui claimed that the Nitish Kumar government was inept in handling the flood situation. He questioned the government over its ways of dealing with the crisis. Energy minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav, in his reply, said the chief minister had on Sunday held a high-level meeting on the issue and conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas.

The CM has gone for an aerial survey of Purnea division and will share all details upon his return to Patna, the minister added. A statement issued by the government on Sunday said the chief minister has directed officials to make arrangements for flood-hit people at relief camps.

Kumar has also directed the administration officials to expedite the relief and rescue operations, it said. Siddiqui, on his part, requested Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary to adjourn the House for two days so that members could visit their constituencies affected by floods.

An adjournment motion moved by RJD MLA Lalit Kumar Yadav and others for a debate on the issue was, however, rejected by the speaker, prompting opposition MLAs to rush to the well of the House and raise anti-government slogans.

When the House met at 11 am, the members had raised the topic of the worsening flood situation, to which Speaker Choudhary said the issue was important, but stressed that the matter should be raised at an appropriate time.

Choudhary, however, rejected the adjournment motion, saying that it did not conform to the rules of the House. As the opposition members refused to budge, the speaker adjourned the Assembly till lunch.

According to official reports, four people have died and more than 18 lakh have been affected by floods in nine districts of Bihar. Five rivers of the state are flowing above the danger level due to the downpour. The Patna Meteorological Centre has forecast rain with thunderstorm at many places in the state over the next three days.

