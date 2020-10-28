live

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Voting LIVE Updates: Tejashwi Yadav demands HC-monitored probe into Munger firing

Bihar Election 2020 Phase 1 Voting LIVE Updates: Taking into consideration the safety of voters in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the timing of polling has been extended by one hour. Voters will be able to exercise their franchise from 7 am to 6 pm

FP Staff October 28, 2020 10:44:28 IST pollpedia
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Voting LIVE Updates: Tejashwi Yadav demands HC-monitored probe into Munger firing

Representational image. Reuters

Highlights

10:19 (ist)

Bihar Phase 1 election polling latest updates

'Double engine government' has role in Munger firing: Tejashwi Yadav

Condemning the firing by police during a Durga Puja procession in Munger on Monday in which one person was killed, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "Bihar's deputy CM had appealed to criminals to keep low for now, and continue with their activities later. This speaks volumes about the law and order situation in state."

He further added, "We condemn firing by police in Munger. This double-engine govt definitely had a role in it. We want to ask Deputy CM Sushil Modi who gave permission to become General Dyer? We want High Court-monitored probe."
07:40 (ist)

Bihar Phase 1 election polling latest updates

LJP to face alliances led by JD(U), RJD

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) is contesting in 35 of the 71 seats, followed by its ally Bharatiya Janata Party in 29. Meanwhile, the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded its candidates in 42, the most number of seats in the first phase of polling by any party, and its coalition partner Congress is in the fray in 20 Assembly segments.

The Lok Janshakti Party, headed by Chirag Paswan after the death of his father Ram Vilas Paswan, is in the fray in 41 seats. These include all the 35 contested by the JD(U) in keeping with the call given by Chirag Paswan, who recently pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state to “dislodge” the chief minister from power.

Among the candidates fighting the Bihar polls are 952 men and 114 women, the maximum number at 27 in the fray at Gaya and the minimum five at Katoria in Banka district.
07:24 (ist)

Bihar Phase 1 election polling latest updates

Phase 1 polling begins with COVID-19 precautions

Election Commission guidelines for the safe conduct of the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 include lowering the cap on the maximum number of voters for a polling booth from 1,600 to 1,000, staggering of polling hours and postal ballot facility for those aged above 80 or those afflicted with or suspected to be carrying the virus.

Sanitisation of electronic voting machines, wearing of masks and other protective gear by polling personnel and availability of thermal scanner, hand sanitiser, soap and water will also have to be ensured by authorities.
07:22 (ist)

Bihar Phase 1 election polling latest updates

Over 21 million votes to exercise franchise in Phase 1

Of the 21.4 million voters who will exercise their franchise in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections in 71 constituencies going to vote in six districts, including some of the Maoist-hit areas, 10.1 million are women and 599 belong to the third gender, according to Election Commission data.
07:09 (ist)

Bihar Phase 1 election polling latest updates

Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi to hold rallies in state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold election rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna today, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will speak at two rallies in Valmikinagar and Kusheshwar Asthan (Darbhanga).
07:05 (ist)

Bihar Phase 1 election polling latest updates

Confident of two-thirds majority: Tejashwi Yadav

Confident of the 'Mahagathbandhan' getting two-thirds majority in the Bihar polls, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said providing jobs to unemployed youth would be top priority for him and his government will also bring a legislation in the first assembly session to nullify the "anti-farmer" laws brought by the Centre.

Yadav told PTI that for the first time in history a promise has been made to the youth of Bihar that 10 lakh jobs will be provided with the "first stroke of the pen in the very first cabinet meeting" if voted to power.

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Oct 28, 2020 - 10:48 (IST)

Bihar Phase 1 election polling latest updates

7.35% voter turnout till 10 am

According to the Voter Turnout App, 7.35 percent voter turnout has been recorded till 10 am in the 71 constituencies of 243-member Assembly in the phase one elections.

The highest turnout was recorded in Banka at 9.70 percent. While the lowest was recorded in Bhagalpur and Patna at 2.67 percent.

Oct 28, 2020 - 10:19 (IST)

Bihar Phase 1 election polling latest updates

'Double engine government' has role in Munger firing: Tejashwi Yadav

Condemning the firing by police during a Durga Puja procession in Munger on Monday in which one person was killed, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "Bihar's deputy CM had appealed to criminals to keep low for now, and continue with their activities later. This speaks volumes about the law and order situation in state."

He further added, "We condemn firing by police in Munger. This double-engine govt definitely had a role in it. We want to ask Deputy CM Sushil Modi who gave permission to become General Dyer? We want High Court-monitored probe."

Oct 28, 2020 - 10:03 (IST)

Bihar Phase 1 election polling latest updates

33 of 71 constituencies 'sensitive or hypersensitive'

As many as 33 of the constituencies going to polls in the first phase have been declared as “sensitive or hypersensitive” constituencies. Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) Jitendra Kumar told PTI-Bhasha that paramilitary forces have been deployed in adequate strength at all polling stations and the buildings housing them.

The local police has also been used to supplement the paramilitary forces wherever required, he said, adding the services of home guard jawans will also be taken at polling stations for works like maintaining the queue.

Oct 28, 2020 - 09:43 (IST)

Bihar Phase 1 election polling latest updates

Bihar minister cycles to Gaya polling booth

Bihar minister Prem Singh rode a bicycle to reach a polling booth in Gaya to cast his vote. Meanwhile, BJP candidate from Jamui Shreyasi Singh cast her vote at a polling booth in Naya Gaon.

Oct 28, 2020 - 09:21 (IST)

Bihar Phase 1 election polling latest updates

Vote for jobs and justice: Rahul Gandhi

Urging people to vote for the Mahagathbandhan, Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, "This time, vote for justice, employment, farmers and labourers and for Mahagathbandhan."

Oct 28, 2020 - 08:39 (IST)

Bihar Phase 1 election polling latest updates

Nitish Kumar will ditch BJP to join RJD: Chirag Paswan

Even one vote given to Nitish Kumar will not only weaken and ruin Bihar, but will also strengthen the RJD and the Grand Alliance, Chirag Paswan said in a tweet in Hindi. "He has done preparations to leave the BJP and go with the RJD after the elections. Earlier also, he has formed the government with the blessings of RJD," the tweet read.

Oct 28, 2020 - 08:22 (IST)

Bihar Phase 1 election polling latest updates

LJP fields most candidates against JD(U), other parties

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) exited the NDA, but fielded most of its candidates against JD(U) and other parties of the alliance, and not the BJP. The LJP is contesting in 42 seats in the first phase, none of which are seeing BJP candidates in the fray.

Oct 28, 2020 - 08:16 (IST)

Bihar Phase 1 election polling latest updates

Narendra Modi urges voters to participate in 'festival of democracy'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters in Bihar to ensure all precautions, including maintaining social distancing and wearing masks. In a message encouraging people to vote, he said, "Pehle matdaan, phir jalpaan (first voting, then refreshment)."

Oct 28, 2020 - 07:55 (IST)

Bihar Phase 1 election polling latest updates

Giriraj Singh offers prayers at Lakhisarai temple

Union Minister Giriraj Singh visited a temple in Barahiya, Lakhisarai and appealed to voters to exercise their franchise.

Lakhisarai Assembly constituency falls under the Munger Lok Sabha constituency and consists of maximum rural population. Bharatiya Janata Party’s Vijay Kumar Sinha is the incumbent MLA.

In the last election, BJP’s Vijay Kumar Sinha and JD(U)’s Ramanand Mandal were in the fray. This time, Sinha will face competition from Congress’s Amaresh Kumar and BSP’s Rajiv Ranjan Kumar Rai.

Oct 28, 2020 - 07:43 (IST)

Bihar Phase 1 election polling latest updates

High stakes battle in Imamganj, Jamui

The Imamganj Assembly constituency in Gaya will witness a high stakes battle, with former Chief Minister HAM(S) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi taking on former Assembly speaker and RJD candidate Uday Narayan Choudhary.

In Jamui, former Union minister Digvijay Singh's daughter and BJP candidate Shreyasi, who won gold in shooting in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, will face sitting RJD legislator Vijay Prakash.

Bihar Election 2020 Phase 1 Voting LATEST Updates: In Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 on 28 October, Wednesday (28 November), polling will take place in 71 constituencies across the state.

Taking into consideration the safety of voters in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the timing of polling has been extended by one hour.

Voters will be able to exercise their franchise from 7 am to 6 pm. The last hour has been set aside for those who have contracted COVID-19 or who are in quarantine, reported Times of India.

Besides, in order to ensure that the social distancing at each polling station can be followed, the Election Commission (EC) has reduced the number of voters at each booth to 1,000. As a result of this, the number of polling stations has gone up to more than one lakh.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, the number stood at over 65,000.

To hold Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 safely amid the pandemic, the EC has arranged more than seven lakh hand sanitiser units, about 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh units of faces-shields, 23 lakh pairs of hand gloves, reported The Times of India.

The term of the current Assembly is due to end on 29 November. There are 243 seats in Bihar Assembly.

Here is a detailed list of Bihar Assembly election constituencies going to polls in Phase 1:

1. Kahalgaon
2. Sultanganj
3. Amarpur
4. Dhoraiya (SC)
5. Banka
6. Katoria (ST)
7. Belhar
8. Tarapur
9. Munger
10. Jamalpur
11. Suryagarha
12. Lakhisarai
13. Sheikhpura
14. Barbigha
15. Mokama
16. Barh
17. Masaurhi (SC)
18. Paliganj
19. Bikram
20. Sandesh
21. Barhara
22. Arrah
23. Agiaon (SC)
24. Tarari
25. Jagdishpur
26. Shahpur
27. Brahampur
28. Buxar
29. Dumraon
30. Rajpur (SC)
31. Ramgarh
32. Mohania (SC)
33. Bhabua
34. Chainpur
35. Chenari (SC)
36. Sasaram
37. Kargahar
38. Dinara
39. Nokha
40. Dehri
41. Karakat
42. Arwal
43. Kurtha
44. Jehanabad
45. Ghosi
46. Makhdumpur (SC)
47. Goh
48. Obra
49. Nabinagar
50. Kutumba (SC)
51. Aurangabad
52. Rafiganj
53. Gurua
54. Sherghati
55. Imamganj (SC)
56. Barachatti (SC)
57. Bodh Gaya (SC)
58. Gaya Town
59. Tikari
60. Belaganj
61. Atri
62. Wazirganj
63. Rajauli (SC)
64. Hisua
65. Nawada
66. Gobindpur
67. Warsaliganj
68. Sikandra (SC)
69. Jamui
70. Jhajha
71. Chakai

Updated Date: October 28, 2020 10:45:43 IST

