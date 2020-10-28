Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Voting LIVE Updates: Tejashwi Yadav demands HC-monitored probe into Munger firing

Bihar Election 2020 Phase 1 Voting LIVE Updates: Taking into consideration the safety of voters in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the timing of polling has been extended by one hour. Voters will be able to exercise their franchise from 7 am to 6 pm

Yadav told PTI that for the first time in history a promise has been made to the youth of Bihar that 10 lakh jobs will be provided with the "first stroke of the pen in the very first cabinet meeting" if voted to power.

Confident of the 'Mahagathbandhan' getting two-thirds majority in the Bihar polls, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said providing jobs to unemployed youth would be top priority for him and his government will also bring a legislation in the first assembly session to nullify the "anti-farmer" laws brought by the Centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold election rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna today, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will speak at two rallies in Valmikinagar and Kusheshwar Asthan (Darbhanga).

Of the 21.4 million voters who will exercise their franchise in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections in 71 constituencies going to vote in six districts, including some of the Maoist-hit areas, 10.1 million are women and 599 belong to the third gender, according to Election Commission data.

Sanitisation of electronic voting machines, wearing of masks and other protective gear by polling personnel and availability of thermal scanner, hand sanitiser, soap and water will also have to be ensured by authorities.

Election Commission guidelines for the safe conduct of the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 include lowering the cap on the maximum number of voters for a polling booth from 1,600 to 1,000, staggering of polling hours and postal ballot facility for those aged above 80 or those afflicted with or suspected to be carrying the virus.

Among the candidates fighting the Bihar polls are 952 men and 114 women, the maximum number at 27 in the fray at Gaya and the minimum five at Katoria in Banka district.

The Lok Janshakti Party, headed by Chirag Paswan after the death of his father Ram Vilas Paswan, is in the fray in 41 seats. These include all the 35 contested by the JD(U) in keeping with the call given by Chirag Paswan, who recently pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state to “dislodge” the chief minister from power.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) is contesting in 35 of the 71 seats, followed by its ally Bharatiya Janata Party in 29. Meanwhile, the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded its candidates in 42, the most number of seats in the first phase of polling by any party, and its coalition partner Congress is in the fray in 20 Assembly segments.

In Jamui, former Union minister Digvijay Singh's daughter and BJP candidate Shreyasi, who won gold in shooting in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, will face sitting RJD legislator Vijay Prakash.

The Imamganj Assembly constituency in Gaya will witness a high stakes battle, with former Chief Minister HAM(S) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi taking on former Assembly speaker and RJD candidate Uday Narayan Choudhary.

Bihar: Union Minister Giriraj Singh visited a temple in Barahiya, Lakhisarai. He says," Election is the biggest festival of democracy. I appeal to everyone to exercise their right to vote." #BiharPolls pic.twitter.com/Xs73MjuBTZ

In the last election, BJP’s Vijay Kumar Sinha and JD(U)’s Ramanand Mandal were in the fray. This time, Sinha will face competition from Congress’s Amaresh Kumar and BSP’s Rajiv Ranjan Kumar Rai.

Lakhisarai Assembly constituency falls under the Munger Lok Sabha constituency and consists of maximum rural population. Bharatiya Janata Party’s Vijay Kumar Sinha is the incumbent MLA.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh visited a temple in Barahiya, Lakhisarai and appealed to voters to exercise their franchise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters in Bihar to ensure all precautions, including maintaining social distancing and wearing masks. In a message encouraging people to vote, he said, "Pehle matdaan, phir jalpaan (first voting, then refreshment)."

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) exited the NDA, but fielded most of its candidates against JD(U) and other parties of the alliance, and not the BJP. The LJP is contesting in 42 seats in the first phase, none of which are seeing BJP candidates in the fray.

Even one vote given to Nitish Kumar will not only weaken and ruin Bihar, but will also strengthen the RJD and the Grand Alliance, Chirag Paswan said in a tweet in Hindi. "He has done preparations to leave the BJP and go with the RJD after the elections. Earlier also, he has formed the government with the blessings of RJD," the tweet read.

Urging people to vote for the Mahagathbandhan, Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, "This time, vote for justice, employment, farmers and labourers and for Mahagathbandhan."

#WATCH : Bihar Minister Prem Kumar rides a cycle on his way to the polling booth to cast his vote, in Gaya. #BiharAssemblyElection2020 pic.twitter.com/9tR2AiZZz4

Bihar minister Prem Singh rode a bicycle to reach a polling booth in Gaya to cast his vote. Meanwhile, BJP candidate from Jamui Shreyasi Singh cast her vote at a polling booth in Naya Gaon.

The local police has also been used to supplement the paramilitary forces wherever required, he said, adding the services of home guard jawans will also be taken at polling stations for works like maintaining the queue.

As many as 33 of the constituencies going to polls in the first phase have been declared as “sensitive or hypersensitive” constituencies. Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) Jitendra Kumar told PTI-Bhasha that paramilitary forces have been deployed in adequate strength at all polling stations and the buildings housing them.

The highest turnout was recorded in Banka at 9.70 percent. While the lowest was recorded in Bhagalpur and Patna at 2.67 percent.

According to the Voter Turnout App, 7.35 percent voter turnout has been recorded till 10 am in the 71 constituencies of 243-member Assembly in the phase one elections.

Bihar Election 2020 Phase 1 Voting LATEST Updates: In Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 on 28 October, Wednesday (28 November), polling will take place in 71 constituencies across the state.

Taking into consideration the safety of voters in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the timing of polling has been extended by one hour.

Voters will be able to exercise their franchise from 7 am to 6 pm. The last hour has been set aside for those who have contracted COVID-19 or who are in quarantine, reported Times of India.

Besides, in order to ensure that the social distancing at each polling station can be followed, the Election Commission (EC) has reduced the number of voters at each booth to 1,000. As a result of this, the number of polling stations has gone up to more than one lakh.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, the number stood at over 65,000.

To hold Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 safely amid the pandemic, the EC has arranged more than seven lakh hand sanitiser units, about 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh units of faces-shields, 23 lakh pairs of hand gloves, reported The Times of India.

The term of the current Assembly is due to end on 29 November. There are 243 seats in Bihar Assembly.

Here is a detailed list of Bihar Assembly election constituencies going to polls in Phase 1:

1. Kahalgaon

2. Sultanganj

3. Amarpur

4. Dhoraiya (SC)

5. Banka

6. Katoria (ST)

7. Belhar

8. Tarapur

9. Munger

10. Jamalpur

11. Suryagarha

12. Lakhisarai

13. Sheikhpura

14. Barbigha

15. Mokama

16. Barh

17. Masaurhi (SC)

18. Paliganj

19. Bikram

20. Sandesh

21. Barhara

22. Arrah

23. Agiaon (SC)

24. Tarari

25. Jagdishpur

26. Shahpur

27. Brahampur

28. Buxar

29. Dumraon

30. Rajpur (SC)

31. Ramgarh

32. Mohania (SC)

33. Bhabua

34. Chainpur

35. Chenari (SC)

36. Sasaram

37. Kargahar

38. Dinara

39. Nokha

40. Dehri

41. Karakat

42. Arwal

43. Kurtha

44. Jehanabad

45. Ghosi

46. Makhdumpur (SC)

47. Goh

48. Obra

49. Nabinagar

50. Kutumba (SC)

51. Aurangabad

52. Rafiganj

53. Gurua

54. Sherghati

55. Imamganj (SC)

56. Barachatti (SC)

57. Bodh Gaya (SC)

58. Gaya Town

59. Tikari

60. Belaganj

61. Atri

62. Wazirganj

63. Rajauli (SC)

64. Hisua

65. Nawada

66. Gobindpur

67. Warsaliganj

68. Sikandra (SC)

69. Jamui

70. Jhajha

71. Chakai