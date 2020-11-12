Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates: NDA partners to meet tomorrow in Patna, alliance will decide on oath-taking, says Nitish

Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Addressing a press conference after meeting newly-elected MLAs of the JD(U) on Thursday, Nitish Kumar said that the NDA will be forming the new government in Bihar as people have given it the mandate

"We lost 20 seats by a wafer-thin margin. In many constituencies, as many as 900 postal ballots were invalidated," he said.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday addressed a press conference and accused the winning NDA of "deceit" in the Bihar Assembly election.

The RJD on Thursday said that the party, as part of the Opposition's Grand Alliance, had won the support of the people but the NDA, including the ruling BJP and JD(U), had won the election held this week through "dhan, chhal and bal (money, muscle and deceit)".

Tejashwi added, "It is surprising that the NDA got only 12,270 votes more than Mahagathbandhan, and yet managed to win 15 more seats. We demand recounting of postal ballots in all those constituencies where these were counted at the end, and not in the beginning."

"Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) has been relegated to the third position. If he has any conscience left, he must give up his attachment to the Chief Minister’s chair," he said.

"I thank Bihar's people. The mandate favoured Mahagathbandhan, but Election Commission's result was in NDA's favour. This hasn't happened first time. In 2015 when Mahagathbandhan was formed, votes were in our favour but BJP made back door entry to gain power," said Tejashwi Yadav.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday accused the BJP of making a "back-door" to form the Bihar government after the 2015 Assembly polls, while thanking the electorate for a mandate in favour of his party and its alliance partners.

Nitish Kumar may take oath as Bihar chief minister for a fourth successive term next week but the date has not been finalised yet, PTI reported on Thursday. However, speculation is rife in political circles that he will be sworn in on Monday.

Shiv Sena, through party mouthpiece Saamana, said, "The leadership of Bihar has finally passed into the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Nitish Kumar will become the Chief Minister. BJP achieved a big victory in Bihar. It should be attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, in the statistics game, ''NDA'' has been triumphant but the real winner is 31-year-old Tejashwi Yadav."

The Shiv Sena on Thursday said that even though the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has won the Bihar Assembly polls "statistically", the "real winner" is the Tejwashi Yadav-led RJDm which emerged as the single-largest party in the state.

Yadav claimed that with only 14,000 more votes, the opposition alliance would have emerged as victorious in Bihar. "The Bihar election was more nail-biting than the US (presidential) polls. I do not know which trick the BJP used. This is the speciality of the BJP," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

"We wanted to talk about the irregularities done with us (in Uttar Pradesh), but a more serious one has happened in Bihar. Tejashwi Yadav was poised to make his government but could not do so at the last moment. All those who have faith in democratic values are unhappy today and asking if this is how elections will be fought," he told reporters.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged irregularities in the Bihar Assembly polls and claimed that the Grand Alliance of RJD, Congress, and the Left was poised to win the election but "could not do so at the last moment".

"These leaders talk too much, as they apparently think that their falsehoods will be accepted as the truth if they keep repeating it," Shah said.

"Some political leaders and parties are `vakra-drashta', as they have a hostile view about everything. They have a habit of finding fault with everything which is good for people," the senior BJP leader said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said people in Bihar, Gujarat and other states, where elections were held recently, have "rejected the leaders who only find fault with everything". People have given a message that they stand behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he claimed.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged irregularities in the Bihar Assembly polls and claimed that the Grand Alliance of RJD, Congress, and the Left was poised to win the election but "could not do so at the last moment".

"We wanted to talk about the irregularities done with us (in Uttar Pradesh), but a more serious one has happened in Bihar. Tejashwi Yadav was poised to make his government but could not do so at the last moment. All those who have faith in democratic values are unhappy today and asking if this is how elections will be fought," he told reporters.

Akhilesh claimed that with only 14,000 more votes, the Opposition alliance would have emerged as victorious in Bihar. "The Bihar election was more nail-biting than the US (presidential) polls. I do not know which trick the BJP used. This is the specialty of the BJP," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have strongly endorsed Kumar as the chief minister.

Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth time on 16 November, reports said on Thursday even as Opposition parties alleged fraud.

The Left parties alleged on Wednesday that there were "irregularities" during the final stages of counting of votes in the Bihar Assembly polls and said the issue will be raised with the Election Commission (EC) soon.

The three Left parties — Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) —won an impressive 16 of the 29 seats they contested in the Bihar polls.

"The Left parties are of the opinion that there were certain clear irregularities during the last stages of the counting that need to be seriously addressed by the Election Commission. Along with other partners of the Mahagathbandhan, the Left parties will take up these matters with the Election Commission of India," the three parties said in a joint statement.

Of the 16 seats, the CPI-ML (Liberation) won 12, while the CPI and the CPM won two each.

Sources said that the Left parties and their alliance partners RJD are deliberating on the issue of malpractice during the counting of votes on Tuesday and have the support of the Congress.

The CPI(ML), which demanded a recount in three seats, will seek CCTV footage from the counting centres before taking a final call on the matter, sources said.

"The EC must ensure recounting of votes in all seats where victory margin is narrower than postal ballots. Several MGB candidates have been declared defeated by extremely narrow margins and irregularities have been reported in the counting process," said Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI(ML) general secretary, in a tweet late on Tuesday night.

Sources also indicate that the parties are seeking information on 11 seats, all of which were close contests. In these cases, the Mahagathbandhan candidates were announced winners at the counting centres, but certificates were issued to their competitors after some time, sources said.

In their statement on Wednesday, the Left parties thanked the voters of Bihar for their support to the Mahagathbandhan.

"This included the candidates of the Left parties, which contributed to the Mahagathbandhan putting up a spirited contest in the election against the ruling BJP-JD(U) and its government.

"The response of the youth and the people to the issues concerning people's livelihood and employment was heartening," the statement said.

It also said the difference in the vote share of both the alliances was "very, very small".

While the BJP-led alliance lost 12 per cent votes compared to what it had polled in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) won only 43 seats, as compared to the 71 it had won in the last Assembly election, the statement said.

"The chief minister's defection from the Mahagathbandhan to the BJP is, amongst other factors, rejected by a large section of the electorate. The BJP and Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi raised the communal agenda to a very high pitch and sought to communally polarise the electorate. This was effectively met largely by the Mahagathbandhan's focus on the economic distress caused by the lockdown and the utter failure of the BJP and its allies in containing the pandemic and galloping unemployment," it said.

The Left parties said their presence in the Bihar Assembly will be utilised to "advance the cause of the toiling people, raising crucial issues like jobs and on social/economic injustices".

"The struggle to achieve these objectives shall vigorously continue," the three parties said.

A stellar performance by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) enabled the ruling NDA to attain a simple majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly notwithstanding a sharp fall in the tally of the JD(U).