Bihar Election Result 2020: With 95 seats in bag and leads in 29, NDA poised to form govt; RJD claims foul play

The NDA, which earlier in the day took the lead before dipping below the majority mark in the evening, has now firmed up its edge and is set to cross the magic number of 122 seats

The National Democratic Alliance is set to form the government in Bihar after a day that saw a see-saw battle against the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan.

As per data from the Election Commission website at 11.30 pm, the NDA has won 95 seats and is leading in 29 while the Mahagathbandhan has won 91 seats and is leading in 20.

The GSDF, formed by AIMIM, BSP and RLSP has four wins and two leads) seats while an Independent candidate has won one seat.

Meanwhile, the Chirag Paswan-led LJP has failed to open its account.

Refusing to concede on Tuesday evening, the RJD levelled explosive allegations against Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi. The RJD accused Nitish of exerting pressure on district magistrates to keep RJD's seat count low and claimed that the party would not allow the "public mandate to get looted".

Taking to Twitter to share a purported list of winning Mahagathbandhan candidates in 119 seats, the RJD claimed returning officers had already congratulated its candidates on their win, but later refused to issue certificates claiming that they have lost.

The RJD accused the chief minister of calling officers to change the results.

119 सीट जीतने के बाद टीवी पर 109 दिखाया जा रहा है। नीतीश कुमार सभी अधिकारियों को फ़ोन कर धाँधली करवा रहे है। फ़ाइनल रिज़ल्ट आने और बधाई देने के अब अधिकारी अचानक कह रहे है कि आप हार गए है। — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) November 10, 2020

The RJD also claimed that the final numbers will go in their favour as the Election Commission has held back the 'victory certificates' in at least 12 seats where the contest is close. "This is a loot of public mandate," the RJD alleged in a tweet.

ये उन 119 सीटों की सूची है जहाँ गिनती संपूर्ण होने के बाद महागठबंधन के उम्मीदवार जीत चुके है। रिटर्निंग ऑफ़िसर ने उन्हें जीत की बधाई दी लेकिन अब सर्टिफ़िकेट नहीं दे रहे है कह रहे है कि आप हार गए है। ECI की वेबसाइट पर भी इन्हें जीता हुआ दिखाया गया। जनतंत्र में ऐसी लूट नहीं चलेगी। pic.twitter.com/puUvIagyDz — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) November 10, 2020

Speaking to reporters, party leader Manoj Jha accused the incumbent govt of pressuring the DMs in these closely contested seats for a favourable verdict.

"NDA is pressuring the DMs in closely contested seats for a favourable verdict. In places where we were told we had won and were only waiting for victory certificates, now we are told that we will recount the votes. There are places where we are requesting a recount, but there they are not allowing a recount. So, what is this anomaly?" asked RJD leader Manoj Jha.

Responding to the allegations raised by the RJD, the Election Commission of India said that their candidates were congratulated for win at several seats but later a recount was held.

The ECI officials said that according to an order dated, 18 May, 2019, in places where the margin of victory is less than the total number of postal ballots rejected as invalid is more than the margin of victory, it is mandatory to reverify rejected ballots. The reverification should be mandatorily videographed, the EC stated.

Constituency Lead/Won Party Trailing Party Margin Result Status Bakhri SURYAKANT PASWAN CPM RAMSHANKAR PASWAN BJP 777 won Barbigha SUDARSHAN KUMAR JD(U) GAJANAND SHAHI INC 113 won Bhorey Sunil Kumar JD(U) Jitendra Paswan CPI M-L 462 won Chakai SUMIT KUMAR SINGH Independent SAVITRI DEVI RJD 581 won Dehri PHATE BAHADUR SINGH RJD SATYANARAYAN SINGH BJP 464 won Hilsa Krishnamurari Sharan urf Prem Mukhiya JD(U) Atri Muni urf Shakti Singh Yadav RJD 13 in progress Kurhani Anil Kumar Sahni RJD Kedar Prasad Gupta BJP 712 won Matihani Raj Kumar Singh LJP Narendra Kumar Singh @ Bogo Singh JD(U) 333 won Munger PRANAV KUMAR BJP AVINASH KUMAR VIDYARTHI RJD 541 in progress Parbatta Doctor Sanjeev Kumar JD(U) Digambar Prasad Tiwary RJD 951 won Ramgarh Sudhakar Singh RJD Ambika Singh BSP 189 won

The Mahagathbandhan had joined hand with the three Left parties for the Assembly election. They had contested on 29 seats in the Bihar Assembly elections. And it seems to have paid off with the Left Parties adding a tally of 20 seats (12 wins and eight leads) to the Mahagathbandhan.

The CPI-M has pocketed two and is leading in two. CPI-ML has won nine seats and its candidates are ahead in three constituencies. CPI has one seat and is ahead in three.

"We were clear from the beginning that we have to defeat the BJP. Our strike rate in Bihar is 80 per cent and if we had been given more seats, we would have contributed more to the Gathbandhan tally. Our alliance with the RJD and Congress combined issues of social justice with that of economic justice. One cannot be achieved without the other," Yechury told PTI.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM is emerging as a surprise package, winning three seats and leading in two others. It had won a seat in a by-election in Bihar earlier, but appears to be making significant inroads in the Seemanchal region which has a large presence of Muslim voters.

AIMIM's alliance partner BSP has won one seat as well.

The LJP, down in the dumps itself, appeared to have contributed its bit to the unimpressive showing of the JD(U), damaging its prospects in at least 30 seats, according to the latest trends.

Chirag Paswan's party, which walked out of the NDA in Bihar just ahead of the poll, is set to fare abysmally as it has neither won nor is leading in any seat despite polling 5.63 percent of the 2.70 crore votes counted so far.

With inputs from PTI