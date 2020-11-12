Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Nitish Kumar likely to take oath for fourth term as CM on Monday

Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Nitish Kumar will also visit the state party headquarters later on Thursday to meet the newly elected MLAs and other JD(U) functionaries

"We lost 20 seats by a wafer-thin margin. In many constituencies, as many as 900 postal ballots were invalidated," he said.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday addressed a press conference and accused the winning NDA of "deceit" in the Bihar Assembly election.

The RJD on Thursday said that the party, as part of the Opposition's Grand Alliance, had won the support of the people but the NDA, including the ruling BJP and JD(U), had won the election held this week through "dhan, chhal and bal (money, muscle and deceit)".

Tejashwi added, "It is surprising that the NDA got only 12,270 votes more than Mahagathbandhan, and yet managed to win 15 more seats. We demand recounting of postal ballots in all those constituencies where these were counted at the end, and not in the beginning."

"Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) has been relegated to the third position. If he has any conscience left, he must give up his attachment to the Chief Minister’s chair," he said.

In the press conference on Thursday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that Nitish Kumar, who is the chief ministerial choice of the winning NDA, should "give up attachment" to the Chief Minister's chair as his party placed third in the recently held Assembly election. Nitish is likely to be sworn in for a fourth term on 16 November.

"I thank Bihar's people. The mandate favoured Mahagathbandhan, but Election Commission's result was in NDA's favour. This hasn't happened first time. In 2015 when Mahagathbandhan was formed, votes were in our favour but BJP made back door entry to gain power," said Tejashwi Yadav.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday accused the BJP of making a "back-door" to form the Bihar government after the 2015 Assembly polls, while thanking the electorate for a mandate in favour of his party and its alliance partners.

He will visit the state party headquarters later on Thursday to meet the newly elected MLAs and other JD(U) functionaries. Raj Bhavan sources said they have not received any communication about when the swearing-in ceremony will take place.

Nitish Kumar may take oath as Bihar chief minister for a fourth successive term next week but the date has not been finalised yet, PTI reported on Thursday. However, speculation is rife in political circles that he will be sworn in on Monday.

Reports say that JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar is likely to be sworn in as the Bihar chief minister for the fourth straight term on Monday. His party placed third behind the RJD and the BJP in the Assembly election that was held this week.

Shiv Sena, through party mouthpiece Saamana, said, "The leadership of Bihar has finally passed into the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Nitish Kumar will become the Chief Minister. BJP achieved a big victory in Bihar. It should be attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, in the statistics game, ''NDA'' has been triumphant but the real winner is 31-year-old Tejashwi Yadav."

The Shiv Sena on Thursday said that even though the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has won the Bihar Assembly polls "statistically", the "real winner" is the Tejwashi Yadav-led RJDm which emerged as the single-largest party in the state.

They were all felicitated by party leaders and workers present there following the party's best-ever performance in an Assembly election. Manjhi was the lone HAM MLA in the outgoing Assembly.

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi was on Thursday elected the leader of its four-member legislature party. All the four newly elected MLAs met at Manjhi's residence where they elected the former chief minister the leader of the legislature group.

Top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have strongly endorsed Kumar as the chief minister.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said that the party had lost 20 seats by a "wafer-thin" margin and also accused the NDA of dhan, chhal and bal (money, muscle and deceit).

"We lost 20 seats by a wafer-thin margin. In many constituencies, as many as 900 postal ballots were invalidated,"he said.

Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth time on 16 November, reports said on Thursday even as Opposition parties alleged fraud.

The Left parties alleged on Wednesday that there were "irregularities" during the final stages of counting of votes in the Bihar Assembly polls and said the issue will be raised with the Election Commission (EC) soon.

The three Left parties — Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) —won an impressive 16 of the 29 seats they contested in the Bihar polls.

"The Left parties are of the opinion that there were certain clear irregularities during the last stages of the counting that need to be seriously addressed by the Election Commission. Along with other partners of the Mahagathbandhan, the Left parties will take up these matters with the Election Commission of India," the three parties said in a joint statement.

Of the 16 seats, the CPI-ML (Liberation) won 12, while the CPI and the CPM won two each.

Sources said that the Left parties and their alliance partners RJD are deliberating on the issue of malpractice during the counting of votes on Tuesday and have the support of the Congress.

The CPI(ML), which demanded a recount in three seats, will seek CCTV footage from the counting centres before taking a final call on the matter, sources said.

"The EC must ensure recounting of votes in all seats where victory margin is narrower than postal ballots. Several MGB candidates have been declared defeated by extremely narrow margins and irregularities have been reported in the counting process," said Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI(ML) general secretary, in a tweet late on Tuesday night.

Sources also indicate that the parties are seeking information on 11 seats, all of which were close contests. In these cases, the Mahagathbandhan candidates were announced winners at the counting centres, but certificates were issued to their competitors after some time, sources said.

In their statement on Wednesday, the Left parties thanked the voters of Bihar for their support to the Mahagathbandhan.

"This included the candidates of the Left parties, which contributed to the Mahagathbandhan putting up a spirited contest in the election against the ruling BJP-JD(U) and its government.

"The response of the youth and the people to the issues concerning people's livelihood and employment was heartening," the statement said.

It also said the difference in the vote share of both the alliances was "very, very small".

While the BJP-led alliance lost 12 per cent votes compared to what it had polled in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) won only 43 seats, as compared to the 71 it had won in the last Assembly election, the statement said.

"The chief minister's defection from the Mahagathbandhan to the BJP is, amongst other factors, rejected by a large section of the electorate. The BJP and Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi raised the communal agenda to a very high pitch and sought to communally polarise the electorate. This was effectively met largely by the Mahagathbandhan's focus on the economic distress caused by the lockdown and the utter failure of the BJP and its allies in containing the pandemic and galloping unemployment," it said.

The Left parties said their presence in the Bihar Assembly will be utilised to "advance the cause of the toiling people, raising crucial issues like jobs and on social/economic injustices".

"The struggle to achieve these objectives shall vigorously continue," the three parties said.

A stellar performance by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) enabled the ruling NDA to attain a simple majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly notwithstanding a sharp fall in the tally of the JD(U).