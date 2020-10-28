Bihar Election 2020 Voting Phase 1: Search for your voter ID by name, EPIC number in online voters' list on nvsp.in

Visit the National Voters' Service portal on www.nvsp.in to check whether your name is there on the electoral list

Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 will be held today, Wednesday (28 October), during which voters in 71 constituencies will cast their ballots.

The three-phase elections in Bihar will be held from 28 October to 7 November amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the counting of votes to be held on 10 November.

For phase one on 28 October, 71 constituencies in 16 districts will be covered. For phase two on 3 November, 94 constituencies in 17 districts will go to polls and for phase three, on 7 November, 78 constituencies in 15 districts will be covered.

The term of the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly comes to an end on 29 November. Of the total strength, 38 seats are reserved for SCs and two for STs.

Around 7.29 crore people are set to cast their votes in the Hindi heartland state. Out of this, nearly 78 lakh will be first-time voters.

This time, the state is seeing three major contenders: the ruling and the opposition alliances and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party which is angling for the role of a kingmaker in the event of a hung Assembly.

Here is how to check whether your name is on the voter list:

Step 1: Visit the National Voters' Service portal on www.nvsp.in

Step 2: Select the option at the top left that says 'Search Your Name in Electoral Roll'

Step 3: You can choose between options: "Search by EPIC number" or "Search by details", to verify if your name on the portal

Step 4: Select the 'Search by the EPIC number' and enter your details and hit the 'Search' button

Step 5: Your details will appear in the search result at the bottom of the webpage

Step 6: If it does not, that means you're name's most likely missing from the electoral list

Step 7: You can also opt for 'Search by Details'. The portal will ask you to enter information such as name, age, DoB, state, sex and district

Step 8: Fill in the details and if your name appears, that means you eligible to vote in your area

The Election Commission of India has already published the electoral roll on its website. As long as your name is mentioned in the electoral rolls, you can show any identity card such as a voter's card or Aadhaar to cast your ballot.