Bihar Election 2020 Voting Date Phase 1: Voting to be held between 7 am to 6 pm today across 71 constituencies

In Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 on 28 October, Wednesday (28 November), polling is set to take place in 71 constituencies across the state.

Taking into consideration the safety of voters in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the timing of polling has been extended by one hour.

Voters will be able to exercise their franchise from 7 am to 6 pm. The last hour has been set aside for those who have contracted COVID-19 or who are in quarantine, reported Times of India.

Besides, in order to ensure that the social distancing at each polling station can be followed, the Election Commission (EC) has reduced the number of voters at each booth to 1,000. As a result of this, the number of polling stations has gone up to more than one lakh.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, the number stood at over 65,000.

To hold Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 safely amid the pandemic, the EC has arranged more than seven lakh hand sanitiser units, about 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh units of faces-shields, 23 lakh pairs of hand gloves, reported The Times of India.

The term of the current Assembly is due to end on 29 November. There are 243 seats in Bihar Assembly.

Here is a detailed list of Bihar Assembly election constituencies going to polls in Phase 1:

1. Kahalgaon

2. Sultanganj

3. Amarpur

4. Dhoraiya (SC)

5. Banka

6. Katoria (ST)

7. Belhar

8. Tarapur

9. Munger

10. Jamalpur

11. Suryagarha

12. Lakhisarai

13. Sheikhpura

14. Barbigha

15. Mokama

16. Barh

17. Masaurhi (SC)

18. Paliganj

19. Bikram

20. Sandesh

21. Barhara

22. Arrah

23. Agiaon (SC)

24. Tarari

25. Jagdishpur

26. Shahpur

27. Brahampur

28. Buxar

29. Dumraon

30. Rajpur (SC)

31. Ramgarh

32. Mohania (SC)

33. Bhabua

34. Chainpur

35. Chenari (SC)

36. Sasaram

37. Kargahar

38. Dinara

39. Nokha

40. Dehri

41. Karakat

42. Arwal

43. Kurtha

44. Jehanabad

45. Ghosi

46. Makhdumpur (SC)

47. Goh

48. Obra

49. Nabinagar

50. Kutumba (SC)

51. Aurangabad

52. Rafiganj

53. Gurua

54. Sherghati

55. Imamganj (SC)

56. Barachatti (SC)

57. Bodh Gaya (SC)

58. Gaya Town

59. Tikari

60. Belaganj

61. Atri

62. Wazirganj

63. Rajauli (SC)

64. Hisua

65. Nawada

66. Gobindpur

67. Warsaliganj

68. Sikandra (SC)

69. Jamui

70. Jhajha

71. Chakai