Bihar Cabinet expansion: RJD gets lion's share as 31 ministers take oath

An in-principle agreement had been reached that the RJD, which is the largest party in the state Assembly, will have a lion's share of ministerial berths, followed by CM Nitish Kumar's JD(U)

New Delhi: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav was among the Bihar ministers who took oath on Tuesday. The RJD has received the highest number of ministerial posts in the new Nitish Kumar Cabinet.

Bihar Cabinet expansion | RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav and four other MLAs take oath as ministers, at Raj Bhawan in Patna pic.twitter.com/Cj8mkL9q3e — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

Tej Pratap's brother Tejashwi Yadav is the deputy CM of Bihar.

MLAs who took oath as ministers

RJD

Tej Pratap Yadav

Chandra Shekhar

Lalit Kumar Yadav

Mohammad Israil Mansuri

JD(U)

Sheela Kumari Manda

Madan Sahni

Leshi Singh

Congress

Murari Prasad Gautam

The state Cabinet can have up to 36 ministers, including the chief minister.

According to PTI, an in-principle agreement had been reached that the RJD, which is the largest party in the state Assembly, will have a lion's share of ministerial berths, followed by Kumar's JD(U).

This is a developing story

