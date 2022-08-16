Bihar Cabinet expansion: RJD gets lion's share as 31 ministers take oath
An in-principle agreement had been reached that the RJD, which is the largest party in the state Assembly, will have a lion's share of ministerial berths, followed by CM Nitish Kumar's JD(U)
New Delhi: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav was among the Bihar ministers who took oath on Tuesday. The RJD has received the highest number of ministerial posts in the new Nitish Kumar Cabinet.
Bihar Cabinet expansion | RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav and four other MLAs take oath as ministers, at Raj Bhawan in Patna pic.twitter.com/Cj8mkL9q3e
— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022
Tej Pratap's brother Tejashwi Yadav is the deputy CM of Bihar.
MLAs who took oath as ministers
RJD
- Tej Pratap Yadav
- Chandra Shekhar
- Lalit Kumar Yadav
- Mohammad Israil Mansuri
JD(U)
- Sheela Kumari Manda
- Madan Sahni
- Leshi Singh
Congress
- Murari Prasad Gautam
The state Cabinet can have up to 36 ministers, including the chief minister.
According to PTI, an in-principle agreement had been reached that the RJD, which is the largest party in the state Assembly, will have a lion's share of ministerial berths, followed by Kumar's JD(U).
This is a developing story
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
JD(U) says it won't join Union council of ministers again, rejects speculation of rift with ally BJP
The announcement came on the day Bihar chief minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar skipped a NITI Aayog meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi. The Bihar ruling alliance comprises JD(U) & BJP
Maharashtra has been avenged, BJP-mukt Bihar is the new message, says Congress
Bihar Congress in-charge Bhakta Charan Das on Wednesday claimed that the saffron party wants to wipe out all smaller parties and establish one party (BJP), one colour and one religion in the country
'Take on BJP directly': Chirag Paswan attacks Nitish Kumar over 'conspiracy' accusation
Chirag Paswan, who has remained consistent in his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, deplored the JD(U) for appearing sympathetic towards the opposition's allegations of corruption and price rise