Bihar Cabinet expansion: RJD gets lion's share as 31 ministers take oath

An in-principle agreement had been reached that the RJD, which is the largest party in the state Assembly, will have a lion's share of ministerial berths, followed by CM Nitish Kumar's JD(U)

FP Staff August 16, 2022 12:08:16 IST
RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav (2nd from left) took oath as a minister in the Bihar Cabinet on 16 August 2022. ANI

New Delhi: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav was among the Bihar ministers who took oath on Tuesday. The RJD has received the highest number of ministerial posts in the new Nitish Kumar Cabinet.

Tej Pratap's brother Tejashwi Yadav is the deputy CM of Bihar.

MLAs who took oath as ministers

        RJD

  •    Tej Pratap Yadav
  •   Chandra Shekhar
  •   Lalit Kumar Yadav
  •   Mohammad Israil Mansuri

       JD(U) 

  • Sheela Kumari Manda
  • Madan Sahni
  • Leshi Singh

      Congress

  •  Murari Prasad Gautam

The state Cabinet can have up to 36 ministers, including the chief minister.

According to PTI, an in-principle agreement had been reached that the RJD, which is the largest party in the state Assembly, will have a lion's share of ministerial berths, followed by Kumar's JD(U).

This is a developing story

Updated Date: August 16, 2022 12:36:18 IST

