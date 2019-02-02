Bihar Cabinet approves 10% quota for economically weaker sections of general category

Patna: The Bihar cabinet has approved the Centre's scheme of 10 percent reservation for economically weaker general category candidates in government jobs and educational institutions in the state on Friday. The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also passed 58 agendas placed before it.

Earlier on 22 January, Nitish Kumar chaired a high-level meeting at his 1 Anne Marg residence in Patna in which he discussed the issue with Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar and Secretary to the Chief Minister Manish Kumar Varma along with others. Gujarat, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh are the other states that have implemented the Centre's scheme.

The Lok Sabha recently passed the Constitution Bill, 2019 in Parliament to grant 10 percent reservation in education and government jobs to economically weaker individuals belonging to the general category across religions. The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha, with 165 votes in favour and seven against.

