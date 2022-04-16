Bihar bypoll: Tejashwi Yadav thanks voters after RJD wins Bochahan Assembly seat by 36,000 votes

While NDA fielded Baby Kumari, RJD offered a ticket to Amar Paswan, son of Musafir Paswan. Geeta Kumari, daughter of former minister Ramai Ram, contested on the ticket of the Vikassheel Insaan Party

Patna, Bihar: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav thanked the people after RJD's candidate Amar Kumar Paswan defeated BJP's Baby Kumari by a margin of over 36,000 votes in the Bochahan Assembly by-poll on Saturday.

Taking a dig at the NDA, the RJD leader said that the people defeated the 'anti-people' policies and arrogance of the parties running the double-engine government in Bihar.

"Hearty thanks to the public owners of Bochahan. People suffering from unemployment, inflation, and poor education, health, agriculture, and law and order in the assembly by-elections have done a just job of defeating the anti-people policies and arrogance of the four parties involved in the double engine government," tweeted Yadav.

The counting of the votes began at 8 am. The by-election was held on 12 April.

While NDA fielded Baby Kumari, RJD offered a ticket to Amar Paswan, son of Musafir Paswan. Geeta Kumari, daughter of former minister Ramai Ram, contested on the ticket of the Vikassheel Insaan Party.

By-\poll to the seat was entailed by the death of MLA Musafir Paswan, who had won on the ticket of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Bollywood set designer-turned-politician Mukesh Sahani.

