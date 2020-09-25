live

Bihar Election 2020 Date Announcement LIVE Updates: In a setback for RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP set to exit Oppn alliance

Bihar Election 2020 Date Announcement LIVE Updates: Kushwaha on Thursday stopped short of announcing RLSP's exit saying 'we are left with little option unless the RJD changes immediately its rigid stance on leadership issue'

FP Staff September 25, 2020 11:36:46 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Bihar Election 2020 Date Announcement LIVE Updates: In a setback for RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP set to exit Oppn alliance

Highlights

11:33 (ist)

Bihar Election 2020 Date Announcement LATEST Updates

Upendra Kushwaha's RLSP set to quit Opposition alliance in Bihar

Indicating Rashtriya Lok Samta Party's (RLSP) exit from the opposition alliance in Bihar, party chief Upendra Kushwaha called an urgent meeting in Patna and made it clear that leadership of RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav was not acceptable to him. 

Kushwaha on Thursday stopped short of announcing RLSP's exit from the Grand Alliance saying "we are left with little option but to explore a new political course, unless the RJD changes immediately its rigid stance on leadership issue" ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.
10:58 (ist)

Bihar Election 2020 Date Announcement LATEST Updates

Bihar will elect new 243-member Assembly in Oct

Bihar is likely to go to polls in October to elect its new 243-member Assembly by 29 November. They will be held in more than one phase, keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing norms.
10:57 (ist)

Bihar Election 2020 Date Announcement LATEST Updates

By-election dates for other states to be announced

Along with the announcement for Bihar, the Election Commission is also expected to announce dates for bypoll on one Lok Sabha seat and 64 Assembly seats, Mint reported.

10:56 (ist)

Bihar Election 2020 Date Announcement LATEST Updates

EC to announce poll dates at 12.30 pm 

The Election Commission will announce the dates for Bihar Assembly election, the first major state election to be held amid the coronavirus pandemic, in a press conference at 12.30 pm on Friday.

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Sept 25, 2020 - 11:33 (IST)

Bihar Election 2020 Date Announcement LATEST Updates

Upendra Kushwaha's RLSP set to quit Opposition alliance in Bihar

Indicating Rashtriya Lok Samta Party's (RLSP) exit from the opposition alliance in Bihar, party chief Upendra Kushwaha called an urgent meeting in Patna and made it clear that leadership of RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav was not acceptable to him. 

Kushwaha on Thursday stopped short of announcing RLSP's exit from the Grand Alliance saying "we are left with little option but to explore a new political course, unless the RJD changes immediately its rigid stance on leadership issue" ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Sept 25, 2020 - 10:58 (IST)

Bihar Election 2020 Date Announcement LATEST Updates

Bihar will elect new 243-member Assembly in Oct

Bihar is likely to go to polls in October to elect its new 243-member Assembly by 29 November. They will be held in more than one phase, keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing norms.

Sept 25, 2020 - 10:57 (IST)

Bihar Election 2020 Date Announcement LATEST Updates

By-election dates for other states to be announced

Along with the announcement for Bihar, the Election Commission is also expected to announce dates for bypoll on one Lok Sabha seat and 64 Assembly seats, Mint reported.

Sept 25, 2020 - 10:56 (IST)

Bihar Election 2020 Date Announcement LATEST Updates

EC to announce poll dates at 12.30 pm 

The Election Commission will announce the dates for Bihar Assembly election, the first major state election to be held amid the coronavirus pandemic, in a press conference at 12.30 pm on Friday.

Bihar Election 2020 Date Announcement LATEST Updates:

The Election Commission will announce the dates for Bihar Assembly election, the first major state election to be held amid the coronavirus pandemic, in a press conference at 12.30 pm on Friday.

Along with the announcement for Bihar, the EC is also expected to announce dates for bypoll on one Lok Sabha seat and 64 Assembly seats, Mint reported.

Bihar is likely to go to polls in October to elect its new 243-member Assembly by 29 November. They will be held in more than one phase, keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing norms.

According to the ECI, the total number of electors in the Legislative Assembly of Bihar stands at 72.9 million.

The ECI has issued a set of strict guidelines for the polls.

"Hand gloves shall be provided to all the electors for signing on the voter register and pressing button of EVM for voting," it said, adding that face masks, sanitisers, thermal scanners, gloves, face shields and personal protective equipment kits "shall be used during the electoral process ensuring social distancing norms."

According to the Health Ministry guidelines, electors will have to stand six feet-apart at polling booths. Soap, water and hand sanitisers will be made available at the entry point. Thermal scanning will also be conducted at all polling booths.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who leads a coalition with the BJP, will fight for a fourth term in these polls.

Updated Date: September 25, 2020 11:36:46 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh writes to Nitish Kumar after quitting RJD, recommends amendments to NREGA in Bihar
India

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh writes to Nitish Kumar after quitting RJD, recommends amendments to NREGA in Bihar

The Janata Dal (United) led by Nitish welcomed Singh's decision to quit the RJD and said it will welcome him if he wants to join the party (edited)

Narendra Modi to dedicate three petroleum projects in poll-bound Bihar to nation today
India

Narendra Modi to dedicate three petroleum projects in poll-bound Bihar to nation today

The prime minister will inaugurate the Durgapur-Banka section of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur pipeline project and two LPG bottling plants

Bihar Assembly election 2020: Ex-Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh quits RJD
Politics

Bihar Assembly election 2020: Ex-Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh quits RJD

Singh, who held several portfolios in the Manmohan Singh govt, was unhappy over proposed induction of former LJP MP Rama Singh, reports noted