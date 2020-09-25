Bihar Election 2020 Date Announcement LIVE Updates: In a setback for RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP set to exit Oppn alliance

Bihar Election 2020 Date Announcement LIVE Updates: Kushwaha on Thursday stopped short of announcing RLSP's exit saying 'we are left with little option unless the RJD changes immediately its rigid stance on leadership issue'

Auto refresh feeds

The Election Commission will announce the dates for Bihar Assembly election, the first major state election to be held amid the coronavirus pandemic, in a press conference at 12.30 pm on Friday.

Along with the announcement for Bihar, the Election Commission is also expected to announce dates for bypoll on one Lok Sabha seat and 64 Assembly seats, Mint reported.

Bihar is likely to go to polls in October to elect its new 243-member Assembly by 29 November. They will be held in more than one phase, keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing norms.

Kushwaha on Thursday stopped short of announcing RLSP's exit from the Grand Alliance saying "we are left with little option but to explore a new political course, unless the RJD changes immediately its rigid stance on leadership issue" ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Indicating Rashtriya Lok Samta Party's (RLSP) exit from the opposition alliance in Bihar, party chief Upendra Kushwaha called an urgent meeting in Patna and made it clear that leadership of RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav was not acceptable to him.

Election Commission of India @ECISVEEP 's to hold press conference today at 12:30 pm, election dates for #Bihar and by-election dates for other states are likely to be announced pic.twitter.com/OKPoCIcltc

The Election Commission will announce the dates for Bihar Assembly election, the first major state election to be held amid the coronavirus pandemic, in a press conference at 12.30 pm on Friday.

Along with the announcement for Bihar, the Election Commission is also expected to announce dates for bypoll on one Lok Sabha seat and 64 Assembly seats, Mint reported.

Bihar is likely to go to polls in October to elect its new 243-member Assembly by 29 November. They will be held in more than one phase, keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing norms.

Kushwaha on Thursday stopped short of announcing RLSP's exit from the Grand Alliance saying "we are left with little option but to explore a new political course, unless the RJD changes immediately its rigid stance on leadership issue" ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Indicating Rashtriya Lok Samta Party's (RLSP) exit from the opposition alliance in Bihar, party chief Upendra Kushwaha called an urgent meeting in Patna and made it clear that leadership of RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav was not acceptable to him.

Bihar Election 2020 Date Announcement LATEST Updates:

The Election Commission will announce the dates for Bihar Assembly election, the first major state election to be held amid the coronavirus pandemic, in a press conference at 12.30 pm on Friday.

Election Commission of India @ECISVEEP's to hold press conference today at 12:30 pm, election dates for #Bihar and by-election dates for other states are likely to be announced pic.twitter.com/OKPoCIcltc — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) September 25, 2020

Along with the announcement for Bihar, the EC is also expected to announce dates for bypoll on one Lok Sabha seat and 64 Assembly seats, Mint reported.

Bihar is likely to go to polls in October to elect its new 243-member Assembly by 29 November. They will be held in more than one phase, keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing norms.

According to the ECI, the total number of electors in the Legislative Assembly of Bihar stands at 72.9 million.

The ECI has issued a set of strict guidelines for the polls.

"Hand gloves shall be provided to all the electors for signing on the voter register and pressing button of EVM for voting," it said, adding that face masks, sanitisers, thermal scanners, gloves, face shields and personal protective equipment kits "shall be used during the electoral process ensuring social distancing norms."

According to the Health Ministry guidelines, electors will have to stand six feet-apart at polling booths. Soap, water and hand sanitisers will be made available at the entry point. Thermal scanning will also be conducted at all polling booths.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who leads a coalition with the BJP, will fight for a fourth term in these polls.