Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Voting LIVE Updates: Voting begins in 71 constituencies amid strict COVID-19 precautions

07:40 (ist)

Bihar Phase 1 election polling latest updates

LJP to face alliances led by JD(U), RJD

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) is contesting in 35 of the 71 seats, followed by its ally Bharatiya Janata Party in 29. Meanwhile, the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded its candidates in 42, the most number of seats in the first phase of polling by any party, and its coalition partner Congress is in the fray in 20 Assembly segments.

The Lok Janshakti Party, headed by Chirag Paswan after the death of his father Ram Vilas Paswan, is in the fray in 41 seats. These include all the 35 contested by the JD(U) in keeping with the call given by Chirag Paswan, who recently pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state to “dislodge” the chief minister from power.

Among the candidates fighting the Bihar polls are 952 men and 114 women, the maximum number at 27 in the fray at Gaya and the minimum five at Katoria in Banka district.