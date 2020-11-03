Bihar Assembly Election: 54% votes polled in crucial second phase; highest polling in Muzaffarpur, lowest in Patna

Among the 17 districts where these 94 seats are located, the highest poll percentage of 59.98 has been recorded in Muzaffarpur, followed by Begusarai at 58.82 percent and then Sitamarhi at 57.40 percent

In the second phase of the Bihar polls on Tuesday, 54.42 percent of the total 2.85 crore electors in 94 constituencies exercised their franchise till 6 pm, according to estimates by the Election Commission's Voter Turnout App.

This projected turnout was slightly less than the 2015 elections where 55 percent of the electorate voted in the second phase.

Among the 17 districts where these 94 seats are located, the highest poll percentage of 59.98 has been recorded in Muzaffarpur, followed by Begusarai at 58.82 percent and then Sitamarhi at 57.40 percent.

The lowest turnout of 48.24 percent has been reported from the Patna district. Its Kumhrar, an urban constituency, has recorded just 36.4 percent voting.

The estimated overall turnout at 6 pm is 52.77 percent (provisional), the poll panel data said. The turnout during the corresponding hours in the first phase on 28 October was 53.46 percent.

The 94 constituencies of Bihar Assembly went to poll in the second phase of elections which will decide the electoral fate of RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav and more than 1,450 other candidates.

Vaishali district's Raghopur, from where RJD leader and chief ministerial candidate of the opposition Grand Alliance Tejashwi Yadav is contesting, has recorded 54.42 percent polling, as per the EC data.

Hasanpur constituency, from where Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav is in the fray, has recorded an estimated 57 percent votes.

Over 56 percent voting was recorded in Parsa from where JDU's Chandrika Roy, the father of Tej Pratap's estranged wife Aishwarya, is contesting.

Here is the estimated voter turnout in each constituency in Phase 2 of Bihar Assembly polls: (As per the Voter Turnout app)

Constituency Name Estimated Turnout Maner 61.80% Chanpatia 63.62% Madhuban 61% Paroo 60% Matihani 60.31% Sahebpur Kamal 60.89% Bachhwara 59.82% Barauli 59.00% Baruraj 61.20% Alauli 57.62% Fatuha 59.70% Kalyanpur 60.01% Bakhri 60.00% Nathnagar 59.20% Cheria Bariarpur 57.82% Bakhtiarpur 59.20% Sahebganj 56.52% Phulwari 59.76% Nautan 57.29% Sitamarhi 58.80% Jhanjharpur 55.70% Kanti 61.43% Kusheshwar Asthan 55.30% Parbatta 57.23% Minapur 60.90% Bibhutipur 56% Gopalpur 57.20% Teghra 58.02% Baikunthpur 56.64% Hasanpur 57.00% Begusarai 55.37% Islampur 54.60% Raghopur 54% Bihpur 59.82% Gaura Bauram 53.80% Beldaur 53.73% Sheohar 56.04% Runnisaidpur 59.47% Pirpainti 57.20% Belsand 53.63% Bhorey 54.18% Sonepur 58% Hilsa 53.20% Harsidhi (SC) 59.75% Govindganj 54.50% Madhubani 52.60% Vaishali 58.55% Amnour 53% Hajipur 57.16% Lalganj 57% Ujiarpur 56% Mohiuddinnagar 55.00% Phulparas 57.00% Kuchaikote 54.00% Khagaria 56.10% Rajnagar 53.57% Bettiah 58.24% Benipur 53.40% Chapra 53% Garkha 53% Parsa 56.78% Rajgir 52% Rosera 56.00% Baniapur 53.89% Rajapakar 53% Daraundha 50.83% Taraiya 54.30% Asthawan 51.01% Gopalganj 51.50% Mahnar 54.10% Marhaura 54.00% Alinagar 55.20% Darauli 52.80% Harnaut 50.65 Darbhanga Rural 53.20% Patna Sahib 50.60% Hathua 55.60% Goriakothi 50.03% Ziradei 51.50% Manjhi 55% Danapur 49.80% Pipra 52.07% Barharia 52% Nalanda 51.25% Raghunathpur 51.34% Maharajganj 54.10% Ekma 51% Siwan 52.15% Kesaria 54.70% Biharsharif 46.11% Bhagalpur 42.50% Bankipur 35.90% Digha 34.50% Kumhrar 36.40%

Polling began at 7 am, but the time for its conclusion has been extended by one hour till 6 pm to facilitate COVID-19 patients and those with symptoms of the disease to exercise their franchise during the final hour.

The process, however, concluded early in Maoist-hit areas.

The Election Commission had said voting would end at 4 pm in eight seats — Gaura Bauram and Kusheshwar Asthan in Darbhanga district; Minapur, Paroo, and Sahebganj in Muzaffarpur; Alauli and Beldour in Khagaria; and Raghopur in Vaishali.