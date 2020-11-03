Bihar Assembly Election: 54% votes polled in crucial second phase; highest polling in Muzaffarpur, lowest in Patna
Among the 17 districts where these 94 seats are located, the highest poll percentage of 59.98 has been recorded in Muzaffarpur, followed by Begusarai at 58.82 percent and then Sitamarhi at 57.40 percent
In the second phase of the Bihar polls on Tuesday, 54.42 percent of the total 2.85 crore electors in 94 constituencies exercised their franchise till 6 pm, according to estimates by the Election Commission's Voter Turnout App.
This projected turnout was slightly less than the 2015 elections where 55 percent of the electorate voted in the second phase.
The lowest turnout of 48.24 percent has been reported from the Patna district. Its Kumhrar, an urban constituency, has recorded just 36.4 percent voting.
The estimated overall turnout at 6 pm is 52.77 percent (provisional), the poll panel data said. The turnout during the corresponding hours in the first phase on 28 October was 53.46 percent.
The 94 constituencies of Bihar Assembly went to poll in the second phase of elections which will decide the electoral fate of RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav and more than 1,450 other candidates.
Vaishali district's Raghopur, from where RJD leader and chief ministerial candidate of the opposition Grand Alliance Tejashwi Yadav is contesting, has recorded 54.42 percent polling, as per the EC data.
Hasanpur constituency, from where Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav is in the fray, has recorded an estimated 57 percent votes.
Over 56 percent voting was recorded in Parsa from where JDU's Chandrika Roy, the father of Tej Pratap's estranged wife Aishwarya, is contesting.
Here is the estimated voter turnout in each constituency in Phase 2 of Bihar Assembly polls: (As per the Voter Turnout app)
|Constituency Name
|Estimated Turnout
|Maner
|61.80%
|Chanpatia
|63.62%
|Madhuban
|61%
|Paroo
|60%
|Matihani
|60.31%
|Sahebpur Kamal
|60.89%
|Bachhwara
|59.82%
|Barauli
|59.00%
|Baruraj
|61.20%
|Alauli
|57.62%
|Fatuha
|59.70%
|Kalyanpur
|60.01%
|Bakhri
|60.00%
|Nathnagar
|59.20%
|Cheria Bariarpur
|57.82%
|Bakhtiarpur
|59.20%
|Sahebganj
|56.52%
|Phulwari
|59.76%
|Nautan
|57.29%
|Sitamarhi
|58.80%
|Jhanjharpur
|55.70%
|Kanti
|61.43%
|Kusheshwar Asthan
|55.30%
|Parbatta
|57.23%
|Minapur
|60.90%
|Bibhutipur
|56%
|Gopalpur
|57.20%
|Teghra
|58.02%
|Baikunthpur
|56.64%
|Hasanpur
|57.00%
|Begusarai
|55.37%
|Islampur
|54.60%
|Raghopur
|54%
|Bihpur
|59.82%
|Gaura Bauram
|53.80%
|Beldaur
|53.73%
|Sheohar
|56.04%
|Runnisaidpur
|59.47%
|Pirpainti
|57.20%
|Belsand
|53.63%
|Bhorey
|54.18%
|Sonepur
|58%
|Hilsa
|53.20%
|Harsidhi (SC)
|59.75%
|Govindganj
|54.50%
|Madhubani
|52.60%
|Vaishali
|58.55%
|Amnour
|53%
|Hajipur
|57.16%
|Lalganj
|57%
|Ujiarpur
|56%
|Mohiuddinnagar
|55.00%
|Phulparas
|57.00%
|Kuchaikote
|54.00%
|Khagaria
|56.10%
|Rajnagar
|53.57%
|Bettiah
|58.24%
|Benipur
|53.40%
|Chapra
|53%
|Garkha
|53%
|Parsa
|56.78%
|Rajgir
|52%
|Rosera
|56.00%
|Baniapur
|53.89%
|Rajapakar
|53%
|Daraundha
|50.83%
|Taraiya
|54.30%
|Asthawan
|51.01%
|Gopalganj
|51.50%
|Mahnar
|54.10%
|Marhaura
|54.00%
|Alinagar
|55.20%
|Darauli
|52.80%
|Harnaut
|50.65
|Darbhanga Rural
|53.20%
|Patna Sahib
|50.60%
|Hathua
|55.60%
|Goriakothi
|50.03%
|Ziradei
|51.50%
|Manjhi
|55%
|Danapur
|49.80%
|Pipra
|52.07%
|Barharia
|52%
|Nalanda
|51.25%
|Raghunathpur
|51.34%
|Maharajganj
|54.10%
|Ekma
|51%
|Siwan
|52.15%
|Kesaria
|54.70%
|Biharsharif
|46.11%
|Bhagalpur
|42.50%
|Bankipur
|35.90%
|Digha
|34.50%
|Kumhrar
|36.40%
Polling began at 7 am, but the time for its conclusion has been extended by one hour till 6 pm to facilitate COVID-19 patients and those with symptoms of the disease to exercise their franchise during the final hour.
The process, however, concluded early in Maoist-hit areas.
The Election Commission had said voting would end at 4 pm in eight seats — Gaura Bauram and Kusheshwar Asthan in Darbhanga district; Minapur, Paroo, and Sahebganj in Muzaffarpur; Alauli and Beldour in Khagaria; and Raghopur in Vaishali.
