Bihar Assembly election 2020: All eyes on Amit Shah as BJP prepares for his first pro-CAA rally in Kharauna

New Delhi: Ahead of polls in Bihar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address his first mega rally in Kharauna in Vaishali district in favour of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Thursday afternoon.

The BJP has been engaged for last 15 days to make this mega rally a grand success to show the party's strength in state and to give a message to the Opposition that people of Bihar stand firm with CAA.

Speaking to ANI, Union Minister for State Home affairs Nityanand Rai said: "Public is very excited to listen to Shah. A large number of people will gather at the venue to listen to him and will give thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the home minister from a historic place Vaishali for Citizenship Amendment Act."

Bihar BJP President and third time Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Jaiswal told ANI that people of Bihar in favour of the citizenship law. "People will teach a lesson to those parties doing politics in name of CAA, in the upcoming Assembly election in 2020," he said.

The Opposition in Bihar have been protesting against the CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

On 13 January, Opposition parties, including RJD and CPI (ML) MLAs, had held a protest outside the Bihar Legislative Assembly against the CAA, NRC and NPR holding placards that read, "A resolution must be passed against NRC, NPR and CAA in the state Assembly."

Bihar Assembly election is due in October 2020. Eyeing to the elections, opposition parties RJD, Congress, RLSP, among others have already launched their political campaign to defeat the ruling JDU-BJP alliance.

