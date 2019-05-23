Bidar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Bhagwanth Khuba of BJP wins

Bidar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total Electors: 16,00,962 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,39,154

Female Electors: 7,61,808

Assembly Constituencies: Chincholi (SC), Alanda, Basavakalyan, Homnabad, Bidar South, Bidar, Bhalki, Aurad (SC)

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. After the Delimitation process, the district became a general seat.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Ramachandra Veerappa represented the seat between 1991 and 2005, when he passed away. In the 2005 by-poll, Congress’ Narsingrao Suryavanshi won the seat. Senior Congress leader Dharam Singh won the seat in 2009 elections. BJP’s Bhagwant Khuba is the sitting MP, having defeated Singh by over 92,000 votes.

Demography: Lingayats are a dominant vote bank in the constituency. Muslims also wield considerable influence over the electoral fortunes of the candidates in the constituency. Muslims form at least 40 percent of the electorate in the urban parts of Bidar district. A combination of Dalits, OBCs and Muslims form the majority of the electorate in Bidar. The constituency is also known to have a significant population of Telugu speakers.

