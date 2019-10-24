Bhusawal Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Bhusawal Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections will be issued on 27 September. Candidates can file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle is 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste category in the Jalgaon district — Chopda and Bhusawal.

Constituency Name – Bhusawal

Constituency Number – 12

District Name – Jalgaon

Total Electors – 3,07,005

Female Electors – 1,46,324

Male Electors – 1,60,659

Reserved – Yes (SC)

Results in previous elections – Since 2009, the election in the Bhusawal Assembly seat has seen a bitter contest between Sanjay Waman Sawakare and Advocate Rajesh Dhanaji Zalte. So, when Sawakare, who was agriculture minister in the NCP-Congress alliance government switched to the BJP before the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly election, Zalte who was a Shiv Sena leader joined the NCP. Zalte had given Sawakare a tough fight in the 2009 Assembly election (the difference of votes between the two leaders was just over 3,000 votes), however, he lost badly in 2014 with Sawakare taking the victory margin to over 34,000 votes. This was BJP's first-ever victory in the Bhusawal Assembly constituency.

In 2004, NCP had wrested the seat from Shiv Sena when NCP's Satoshbhau Chabildas Chaudhari defeated two-time Shiv Sena MLA Bhole Dilip Atmaram by over 29,000 votes. Atmaram had won the seat as a Shiv Sena candidate in 1995 and 1999. While Atmaram defeated NCP's Chaudhari in 1999 with a margin of nearly 11,000 votes, the Shiv Sena leader had defeated Congress' Devidas Namdeo Bhole by over 23,000 votes.

BJP, who is contesting the Maharashtra Assembly election in alliance with Shiv Sena has already named Sawkare as its candidate for the Bhusawal seat reserved under Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

Demographics – Situated on the banks of the Tapi river, Bhusawal is known for its banana cultivation. The population of this constituency is 3,59,461.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .