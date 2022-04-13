Bhupesh Baghel requests Amit Shah to resume special assistance to Naxal-affected states

The Chhattisgarh chief minister also requested Amit Shah to look into the matter of the Goods and Services Tax compensation system, which is going to end in June

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to resume special assistance to the Naxal-affected states, which was discontinued in 2021.

Baghel also requested Amit Shah to look into the matter of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation system, which is going to end in June. While addressing the media after meeting Shah, the chief minister said, "I met the Home Minister and discussed issues related to Chhattisgarh. Special assistance to all the Naxal-affected states was discontinued in 2021. I requested resumption. GST compensation system is going to end in June which will affect states. I requested him to look into that matter too."

There are as many as seven Naxal-affected districts in Chhattisgarh.

Further, Baghel said that he has requested Shah to waive off around Rs 11,000 crore payment for Central Reserve Police Force deducted from Chhattisgarh, just like in the northeast. He has also requested the Centre to permit the Chhattisgarh government to use a pre-fabricated steel bridge. "We had received verbal permission in the last meeting but the consent is yet to be given".

Along with this, the Chhattisgarh government in a press release informed that the chief minister said that various issues including increasing communication facilities in the Naxal-affected areas, deployment of two more battalions of CRPF in Bastar, formation of Bastariya Battalion were discussed, on which the Union Home Minister has assured of early action.

"Discontinuing the GST compensation to the states will have an impact on the state's economic condition. If funds are not available for development work in Naxal-affected states, it will have a great impact. A sympathetic consideration has also been requested on this," the release read.

Further, it stated that Baghel has requested iron ore be made available at 30 per cent discount to the steel plants to be set up in Bastar to invite investment.

As per Chief Minister's office, Baghel was scheduled to discuss the impact of Goods and Services Tax on the state's resources, policy-related issues regarding the Naxal problem, and development-related issues in Naxal-affected districts, and coordination related issues of central paramilitary forces.

