Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 12:22:14 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BSP Lalita Kumar Nayak 0 Votes 0% Votes
AITC Subhranshu Sekhar Padhi 0 Votes 0% Votes
CPI(ML)(R) Pramila Behera 0 Votes 0% Votes
KRPP Biswanath Rout 0 Votes 0% Votes
KLS Bhakta Sekhar Ray 0 Votes 0% Votes
FPI Biswanath Ramachandra 0 Votes 0% Votes
CPI(M) Janardan Pati 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJD Arup Mohan Patnaik 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Madhu Sudan Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jayant Kumar Das 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mahesh Chandra Sethi 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sanjaya Kumar Sahoo 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Susil Kumar Jena 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Aparajita Sarangi 0 Votes 0% Votes
Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 18

Total Electors: 15,27,768 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,35,850

Female Electors: 6,91,918

Assembly Constituencies: Jayadev, Bhubaneswar Central (Madhya), Bhubaneswar North (Uttar), Ekamra-Bhubaneswar, Jatni, Begunia, Khurda

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. After delimitation, Bhubaneswar Assembly segment was divided into two new seats: Bhubaneswar Central and Bhubaneswar North.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Prasanna Kumar Patasani is the incumbent MP since 1998.

Demography: The constituency covers the state capital as well as the neighbouring Khorda district, which is considered the most urbanised region in Odisha. Areas under the state capital have an urban profile while Assembly segments like Jatni, Begunia, Jaydev and Khurda are largely rural in nature.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 12:22:14 IST

