Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 18

Total Electors: 15,27,768 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,35,850

Female Electors: 6,91,918

Assembly Constituencies: Jayadev, Bhubaneswar Central (Madhya), Bhubaneswar North (Uttar), Ekamra-Bhubaneswar, Jatni, Begunia, Khurda

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. After delimitation, Bhubaneswar Assembly segment was divided into two new seats: Bhubaneswar Central and Bhubaneswar North.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Prasanna Kumar Patasani is the incumbent MP since 1998.

Demography: The constituency covers the state capital as well as the neighbouring Khorda district, which is considered the most urbanised region in Odisha. Areas under the state capital have an urban profile while Assembly segments like Jatni, Begunia, Jaydev and Khurda are largely rural in nature.

