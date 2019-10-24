Bhosari Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Bhosari Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Constituency Name—Bhosari

Constituency Number—207

District Name—Pune

Total Electors—432481

Female Electors—195633

Male Electors—236826

Third Gender—22

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections– Mahesh (Dada) Kisan Landge an independent candidate became the MLA of Bhosari in 2014 by winning 60,173 votes against Ubale Sulabha Rambhau of Shiv Sena who received 44,857 votes in his favour. In 2009, independent candidate Vilas Vithoba Lande won with 50,472 votes against Shiv Sena's Ubale Sulbha Rambhau who recieved 49,200 votes.

In 2019, the current MLA Mahesh (Dada) Kisan Landge who fought independently will defend his seat this election on BJP's ticket. Vahida Shahenu Shaikh of Samajwadi Party, Pawar Rajendra Atmaram of Bahujan Samaj Party among others will challenge the incumbent MLA for the seat.

