Associate Partner

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Bhosari Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research Oct 24, 2019 08:32:48 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Maruti Gundhapa Pawar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Mahesh Dada Kisan Landge 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Pawar Rajendra Atmaram 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Shahnawaj Shaikh 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMKP Vijay Laxman Aarakh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Lande Vilas Vithoba 0 Votes 0% Votes
JLP Gajarmal Vishwas Bhagwan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bhausaheb Ramchandra Adagale 0 Votes 0% Votes
SP Vahida Shahenu Shaikh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Chaya Sanjay Jagdale - Solanke 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dnyaneshwar Mauli Suresh Borate 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dolas Haresh Bajirao 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

  • Bhosari is the 207th constituency in 288 constituencies in Maharashtra

  • This year the total electors are 432481 out of which 236826 are male and 195633 are female electors.

  • Mahesh K. Langde of the IND won this seat in the 2014 elections.

Bhosari Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019 

Representational image. AP

Constituency Name—Bhosari
Constituency Number—207
District Name—Pune
Total Electors—432481
Female Electors—195633
Male Electors—236826
Third Gender—22
Reserved—None

Results in previous elections– Mahesh (Dada) Kisan Landge an independent candidate became the MLA of Bhosari in 2014 by winning 60,173 votes against Ubale Sulabha Rambhau of Shiv Sena who received 44,857 votes in his favour. In 2009, independent candidate Vilas Vithoba Lande won with 50,472 votes against Shiv Sena's Ubale Sulbha Rambhau who recieved 49,200 votes.

In 2019, the current MLA Mahesh (Dada) Kisan Landge who fought independently will defend his seat this election on BJP's ticket. Vahida Shahenu Shaikh of Samajwadi Party, Pawar Rajendra Atmaram of Bahujan Samaj Party among others will challenge the incumbent MLA for the seat.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 08:32:48 IST

