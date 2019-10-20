Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Bhor profile: Incumbent MLA Sangram Thopate to take on Shiv Sena's Kuldip Konde

Bhor Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Constituency Name—Bhor

Constituency Number—203

District Name—Pune

Total Electors—359500

Female Electors—171596

Male Electors—1884861

Third Gender—3

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—The three time winner and Congress candidate Sangram Anantrao Thopate won this seat with 78,602 votes against Shiv Sena's Kuldip Sudam Konde who secured 59,651 votes. In 2009, the incumbent MLA won with nearly 19,000 more votes against Shiv Sena's Dhamale Sharad Bajirao. In 2004, he defeated Dhumal Mansing Khanderao with a margin of 18,000 votes.

In 2019, Anil Prakash Matere of MNS and Shiv Sena's Kuldip Sudam Konde among others will challenge sitting MLA Sangram Anantrao Thopate for the seat.

