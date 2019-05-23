Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Bhopal Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Pragya Singh Thakur from BJP is leading with 55.7% votes at 2:44 PM

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 15:01:44 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur 163,218 Votes 56% Votes
INC Digvijaya Singh 121,843 Votes 42% Votes
BSP Madho Singh Ahirwar 1,815 Votes 1% Votes
Nota Nota 811 Votes 0% Votes
SUP Ramsushil Sharma E/X/C.R.P.F 739 Votes 0% Votes
SMVP Lata Suryawanshi 649 Votes 0% Votes
SPKP Dr. Veena Ghanekar Rtd. Ias 620 Votes 0% Votes
IND Deshmukh Riyazuddin Ghayasuddin 325 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Rajesh Keer 313 Votes 0% Votes
SIP Md. Iqbal Khan 257 Votes 0% Votes
APOI Gautam Nagdavane 244 Votes 0% Votes
IND Devendra Prakash Mishra 206 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sunil Kumar Dodeja 203 Votes 0% Votes
JAP Raj Kumar Shakya (Kori) 187 Votes 0% Votes
IND Praveen Singh Thakur(Praveena Thakur) 145 Votes 0% Votes
SSRD Ca Pramod Bhojwani 138 Votes 0% Votes
RTRP Piyush Jain 136 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mukesh Kumar Gupta 129 Votes 0% Votes
BPHP Bhaurao Vithoba Fulzele 124 Votes 0% Votes
SWBI Abdul Tahir Ansari (Bablu) Advocate Patrkar And Samajsewak 123 Votes 0% Votes
HND Kamlesh Dangi Thakur 119 Votes 0% Votes
BSCP Bal Ram Singh Tomar 116 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI J.C. Barai 111 Votes 0% Votes
SRDP Shrimati Hemlata Pathak 104 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mahendra Kumar 98 Votes 0% Votes
JLP Prabha Bharti 95 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kamlesh Namdev 85 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mahendra -Katiyar 84 Votes 0% Votes
IND Priyanka Khare 68 Votes 0% Votes
IND Moh. Ateek 67 Votes 0% Votes
IND Alok Kumar 48 Votes 0% Votes
Bhopal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 19

Total Electors: 19,56,936 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 10,39,004

Female Electors: 9,17,932

Assembly Constituencies: Berasia, Bhopal Uttar, Narela, Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim, Bhopal Madhya, Govindpura, Huzur, Sehore

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, three new seats created in Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The Bhopal Lok Sabha seat has continuously been with the BJP since 1989. In 1999, Union Minister Uma Bharti won the election from Bhopal. Between 2004 and 2009, Kailash Joshi held the seat for the BJP. Alok Sanjhar is the incumbent MP.

Demography: This Lok Sabha constituency covers the entire Bhopal district. Bhopal is an urban constituency since 75 percent of the population lives in urban centres of the district. While Muslims are just over 6 percent of the population in Madhya Pradesh, they are a significant vote bank in Bhopal. At least two constituencies – Bhopal Uttar and Bhopal Central – have nearly 40 percent Muslim population.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 15:01:44 IST

