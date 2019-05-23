Bhopal Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur defeats Congress' Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 19

Total Electors: 19,56,936 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 10,39,004

Female Electors: 9,17,932

Assembly Constituencies: Berasia, Bhopal Uttar, Narela, Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim, Bhopal Madhya, Govindpura, Huzur, Sehore

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, three new seats created in Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The Bhopal Lok Sabha seat has continuously been with the BJP since 1989. In 1999, Union Minister Uma Bharti won the election from Bhopal. Between 2004 and 2009, Kailash Joshi held the seat for the BJP. Alok Sanjhar is the incumbent MP.

Demography: This Lok Sabha constituency covers the entire Bhopal district. Bhopal is an urban constituency since 75 percent of the population lives in urban centres of the district. While Muslims are just over 6 percent of the population in Madhya Pradesh, they are a significant vote bank in Bhopal. At least two constituencies – Bhopal Uttar and Bhopal Central – have nearly 40 percent Muslim population.

