Bhongir Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Congress and TRS in close contest

Bhongir Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 14

Total electors: 1,492,240 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,88,076

Male electors: 6,20,408

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. This constituency came into existence in 2008 following the delimitation commission order.

Assembly Constituencies: Ibrahimpatnam, Thungathurthi (SC), Munugode, Nakrekal (SC), Bhongir, Jangaon, Alair

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the first year of the constituency’s existence, Congress held sway as Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy won 44.7 percent majority votes in the 2009 election. In 2014, however, Burra Narsaiah of TRS defeated Reddy by around 30,500 votes.

Demographics: Situated in the Nalgonda district, this constituency includes the Bhongir town. The Nalgonda district has a population of 1,618,416, according to the 2011 Census. It is one of the districts that actively participated in the Telangana movement seeking job opportunities and better budgetary allocation.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.