Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Bhokardan profile: BJP's Santosh Danve hopes to retain seat, faces NCP's Chandrakant Danave in constituency

Bhokardan Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under the Scheduled Caste category in the Jalna district – Badnapur (SC).

Constituency Name—Bhokardan

Constituency Number—103

District Name— Jalna

Total Electors— 268067

Female Electors—125098

Male Electors—142977

Third Gender—

Reserved—No

Results in previous elections: BJP candidate Vitthalrao Ramsingh Patil Sapkal won the Assembly seat in 1999 receiving a total of 52,456 votes. Dalvi Laxmanrao Khanduji of NCP was the runner up who netted 30,149 votes. In 2004, Chandrakant Pundlikrao Danve of the NCP won the seat by defeating Thote Shivajirao Dhondiba of BJP by 3,139 votes. Chandrakant Pundlikrao Danve retained the seat in 2009 receiving 67,480 votes in the election. In 2014, BJP’s Danave Santosh Raosaheb won the seat receiving 69,597 votes. He defeated incumbent MLA Chandrakant Pundlikrao Danave of the NCP.

This year, Chandrakant Pundlikrao Danave from NCP is back in the fray and will be contesting against BJP candidate Santosh Raosaheb Patil Danve for the seat.

Demographics—According to legends, the name Bhokardan is derived from the name of king Bhogvardhan or Bhagdnath, who ruled this city in ancient times. Local legends consider this to be a capital city of Bhoumasura, a mythological demon, who was killed by Hindu God Shri Krishna.

