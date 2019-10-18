Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Bhokar profile: Former CM Ashok Chavan up against BJP's Bapusaheb Gorthekar in battle of prestige

Bhokar Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under the Scheduled Caste category in the Nanded district — Deglur (SC).

Constituency Name – Bhokar

Constituency Number – 85

District – Nanded

Total Electors – 2,78,450

Female Electors – 1,34,736

Male Electors – 1,43,708

Third Gender – 6

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections: Perhaps one of the most important constituencies for Congress in terms of reputation, the seat will see former Maharashtra chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan in the fray in the 2019 Assembly election. He will lock horns with BJP candidate Bapusaheb Gorthekar, Ayalwad Namdev Nagorao of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, Bhagwan Bhimrao Kadam of the Sambhaji Brigade Party, among others.

In 2004, Deshmukh Srinivas Balajirao of NCP won with 51,694 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Ghisewad Naganath Lakshman who had received 44,992 votes to his name. In 2009, Ashok Chavan of the Congress won this seat receiving 1,20,849 votes against Independent candidate Dr Madhavrao Bhujangrao Kinhalkar who received just 13,346 votes. In 2014, Congress leader Ashok Chavan's wife Ameeta Chavan contested and won from the seat receiving 1,00,781 votes against Dr Madhavrao Bhujangrao Kinhalkar who contested the election as a BJP candidate.

Demographics – Bhokar is in the district of Nanded. It belongs to the Marathwada region. According to reports, geographically, Bhokar is one of the most drought-prone and poorly equipped towns in Marathwada, with neither good roads nor municipal infrastructure.

