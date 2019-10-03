Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Bhiwani profile: BJP seeks to maintain winning streak after bagging top spot in last two polls

Bhiwani Assembly Election 2019 | With the Election Commission announcing the election dates for poll-bound Haryana Assembly, which is scheduled to be held in a single-phase on 21 October, the poll body is gearing up to conduct the electoral exercise in a democratic set up.

The present term of the Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 73 fall under the General category, as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters, taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their franchise in 19,425 polling stations. This year, the number of polling stations installed in the state saw a jump of 19.58 percent from 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

Counting of votes will take place on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Bhiwani Assembly seat:

Constituency number: 57

Total electors: 2,11,697

Female electors: 98,778

Male electors: 1,12,918

Third gender electors: 1

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: Haryana Vikas Party's (HVP) Bansi Lal defeated the Congress candidate Vasudev by securing 8,069 votes more in 2000. The Congress came back to power in 2005 after its candidate, Dr Shiv Shanker Bhardwaj gained over BJP's Ghanshyam Dass Saraf. However, the tables turned in 2009 as Ghanshyam Saraf defeated Bhardwaj. He continued to win in the next election in 2014; Nirmla Saraf lost to Ghanshyam, who won by more than double votes.

Demographics: Bhiwani Assembly constituency has the highest number of electors in Bhiwani District and is the native place of three former Chief Ministers of Haryana.